BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest

BBG acquired IRR offices in Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., bringing a total of 13 BBG offices in the Western Region. This deal follows BBG's acquisition of two IRR offices in Sacramento and San Francisco one year ago.

The Portland office is located at 1220 Southwest Morrison Street. The Vancouver office is located at 1111 Main Street, Suite 410.

As part of this transaction, BBG appointed Owen Bartels, MAI, as Senior Managing Director. With two decades of appraisal experience in the commercial real estate field, Mr. Bartels has appraised numerous cities and towns in the Pacific Northwest, which includes work on industrial, retail office, mixed-use, commercial and residential condominium conversions, subdivisions, partial acquisitions, corridors and specialized consulting projects, and eminent domain projects for both public agencies and private property owners.

Prior to taking on his new role at BBG, Mr. Bartels served as a Senior Managing Director at IRR, where he oversaw the firm's strategic initiatives throughout Oregon and southern Washington. Before he joined IRR, Mr. Bartels worked as a certified general appraiser at PGP Valuation (now Colliers) and as a researcher and financial analyst at Kidder Mathews in Tacoma, Wash. He also is a current member and former president of the Greater Oregon chapter of the Appraisal Institute and a member of the International Right of Way Association.

BBG also appointed Phillip D. Hanshew, MAI, as Managing Director, and Kathryn S. Skiff as Director, who both worked at the IRR offices in Portland and Vancouver.

While at IRR, Mr. Hanshew has worked on all major property types while developing expertise in specialized facilities including food processing, cold storage, heavy manufacturing, truck terminals and lumber mills. He is a current member of the Appraisal Institute's Oregon chapter and has served as its treasurer, secretary and a member of the education committee. He is also a member of Urban Land Institute and Central Eastside Council.

Ms. Skiff, who served as the Managing Director of IRR's Vancouver office for a decade, helped establish IRR's Vancouver office in 2013 and later took over management of the office. A certified general appraiser since 2004, Ms. Skiff has performed valuations on commercial and residential land, office buildings, retail shopping centers, manufacturing and warehouse industrial buildings, mixed-use developments, apartments, self storage facilities, and special purpose properties including religious facilities and recreational-oriented sites.

BBG CEO Chris Roach commented on the acquisition: "We have been actively searching for an opportunity to expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest for quite some time. With the acquisition of these IRR offices, we have finally found what we've been looking for: a viable platform to significantly grow our geographic coverage in this region and a team with a proven track record to achieve this goal. This acquisition also completes another step in our overall business strategy of becoming one of the largest, independent commercial real estate valuation and assessment firms in the country."

Mr. Bartels commented: "We are thrilled to be given the opportunity to work with an appraisal-focused company that is fully committed to providing its clients with a highly talented pool of professionals who offer deep knowledge and expertise in a wide range of property types, giving its staff the latest technological tools and providing clients with the best service possible."

About BBG

BBG is a leading independent national commercial real-estate valuation, advisory and assessment firm headquartered in Dallas with 26 offices in key US markets. BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com

Media Contact

Marc Weinstein

Ascent Communications

(908) 967-9958

marc.wein57@verizon.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbg-acquires-integra-realty-resources-offices-in-pacific-northwest-300643539.html

SOURCE BBG

Related Links

http://www.bbgres.com

