BBG Appoints Anthony Bonet As Director Of Miami Office

He has specialized in the valuation of multi-housing assets, both market rate and affordable, throughout the Florida and Southeast markets and has extensive experience in appraisals for various Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loan products.

Mr. Bonet has served a diverse group of clients in Florida and elsewhere across the country, from multinational investment firms and hedge funds to local investors and owner-occupants.

Mr. Bonet is licensed as a certified general real estate appraiser, and received a bachelors' degree in business administration from Florida International University. He is heavily involved with Habitat for Humanity's Miami chapter, serving as Membership Committee Chair of the Young Professionals group.

Lee Smalley, MAI, Managing Director of the Miami office, commented on Mr. Bonet's appointment: "We welcome Anthony to join our growing team in one of the most active commercial real estate markets in the country. His deep knowledge and vast experience will be a tremendous contribution toward delivering the highest quality services to our clients."

Mr. Bonet added: "I am fortunate to be given this opportunity to work with some of the most talented and dedicated individuals in the due diligence space and look forward to playing an integral role in helping BBG expand on its leadership position in Florida and across the nation."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, and zoning. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 35 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

Media Contact

Marc Weinstein

Ascent Communications

(908) 967-9958

ascent1957@gmail.com

SOURCE BBG

Related Links

https://www.bbgres.com

