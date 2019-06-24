BBG Appoints Anthony Bonet As Director Of Miami Office
Jun 24, 2019, 10:05 ET
DALLAS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing commercial real estate due diligence firms, today announced that it has appointed Anthony Bonet, MAI, MRICS, as a Director of the Miami office.
Bringing a wealth of experience, Mr. Bonet has valued a wide range of commercial real estate properties during his decade-long career. That includes institutional multi-housing, net-leased retail, proposed high-rise, mixed-use developments, marinas, distribution facilities, adaptive reuses of historical structures, office buildings and other property types.
He has specialized in the valuation of multi-housing assets, both market rate and affordable, throughout the Florida and Southeast markets and has extensive experience in appraisals for various Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loan products.
Mr. Bonet has served a diverse group of clients in Florida and elsewhere across the country, from multinational investment firms and hedge funds to local investors and owner-occupants.
Mr. Bonet is licensed as a certified general real estate appraiser, and received a bachelors' degree in business administration from Florida International University. He is heavily involved with Habitat for Humanity's Miami chapter, serving as Membership Committee Chair of the Young Professionals group.
Lee Smalley, MAI, Managing Director of the Miami office, commented on Mr. Bonet's appointment: "We welcome Anthony to join our growing team in one of the most active commercial real estate markets in the country. His deep knowledge and vast experience will be a tremendous contribution toward delivering the highest quality services to our clients."
Mr. Bonet added: "I am fortunate to be given this opportunity to work with some of the most talented and dedicated individuals in the due diligence space and look forward to playing an integral role in helping BBG expand on its leadership position in Florida and across the nation."
About BBG
BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, and zoning. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 35 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.
