BBG Appoints Financial Services Industry Leader Barrett Scruggs as Chief Revenue Officer

News provided by

BBG

12 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, one of the nation's largest independent commercial real estate services firm and the industry's first bundled service provider, today announced the appointment of financial services industry leader Barrett Scruggs as Chief Revenue Officer, a new position at the firm.

Continue Reading
Barrett Scruggs
Barrett Scruggs

In his latest role, Mr. Scruggs will lead and manage BBG's revenue generation efforts, and enhance overall operational efficiency between service lines. This includes formulating and executing comprehensive sales and business development strategies, identifying new market opportunities, and fostering strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth. Mr. Scruggs will work closely with cross-functional teams to streamline internal processes, implement best practices, and identify areas for continued improvement across BBG's operations.

Mr. Scruggs has a wealth of experience in operations management and business growth leadership roles in the consumer financial services sector.

Before joining BBG, Mr. Scruggs served as a Vice President at SoFi Technologies. In that capacity, he created successful revenue growth strategies and led operations for the firm's workplace benefits business. He also held other senior-level positions at the company.

Mr. Scruggs' achievements include a prestigious military and educational background. He was a Captain and Battery Commander of the U.S. Army's Missile Defense Unit, awarded the Bronze Star medal and graduated from the U.S. Army Ranger School. He graduated with an MBA at Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in management from the U.S. Military Academy.

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, CCIM, commented on Mr. Scruggs joining the firm: "Barrett's impressive background, leadership experience, and proven track record in driving revenue growth and leading operations for major global companies will serve as a tremendous asset for the next phase of our expanding leadership position. Barrett's appointment to this high-impact role represents our continued investment in our services, clients, and our people."

Mr. Scruggs added: "It's truly an honor to join BBG and contribute to its market-leading reputation of providing the best possible outcomes to its growing client base. I am excited to work with the talented team to propel the company to new heights."             

About BBG
BBG's commercial real estate services include valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 47 offices in key US markets and serves more than 4,500+clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

Media Contact
Marc Weinstein
Ascent Communications
372795@email4pr.com
(908) 967-9958

SOURCE BBG

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.