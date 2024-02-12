BBG Appoints Financial Services Industry Leader Barrett Scruggs as Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, one of the nation's largest independent commercial real estate services firm and the industry's first bundled service provider, today announced the appointment of financial services industry leader Barrett Scruggs as Chief Revenue Officer, a new position at the firm.

Barrett Scruggs

In his latest role, Mr. Scruggs will lead and manage BBG's revenue generation efforts, and enhance overall operational efficiency between service lines. This includes formulating and executing comprehensive sales and business development strategies, identifying new market opportunities, and fostering strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth. Mr. Scruggs will work closely with cross-functional teams to streamline internal processes, implement best practices, and identify areas for continued improvement across BBG's operations.

Mr. Scruggs has a wealth of experience in operations management and business growth leadership roles in the consumer financial services sector.

Before joining BBG, Mr. Scruggs served as a Vice President at SoFi Technologies. In that capacity, he created successful revenue growth strategies and led operations for the firm's workplace benefits business. He also held other senior-level positions at the company.

Mr. Scruggs' achievements include a prestigious military and educational background. He was a Captain and Battery Commander of the U.S. Army's Missile Defense Unit, awarded the Bronze Star medal and graduated from the U.S. Army Ranger School. He graduated with an MBA at Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in management from the U.S. Military Academy.

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, CCIM, commented on Mr. Scruggs joining the firm: "Barrett's impressive background, leadership experience, and proven track record in driving revenue growth and leading operations for major global companies will serve as a tremendous asset for the next phase of our expanding leadership position. Barrett's appointment to this high-impact role represents our continued investment in our services, clients, and our people."

Mr. Scruggs added: "It's truly an honor to join BBG and contribute to its market-leading reputation of providing the best possible outcomes to its growing client base. I am excited to work with the talented team to propel the company to new heights."

About BBG

BBG's commercial real estate services include valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 47 offices in key US markets and serves more than 4,500+clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

Media Contact

Marc Weinstein

Ascent Communications

372795@email4pr.com

(908) 967-9958

SOURCE BBG