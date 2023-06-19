Matt Rader Joins BBG as Managing Director

Seasoned Industry Professional to Drive Continued Growth for Firm's Cost Segregation Services

DALLAS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, the nation's largest independent commercial real estate services firm, today announced the appointment of seasoned industry professional Matt Rader to Managing Director. Based at the firm's Dallas office, Mr. Rader will lead and drive continued growth in BBG's cost-segregation services.

Bringing a wealth of experience spanning more than two decades in the real estate industry, Mr. Rader has expertise in assignments involving cost segregation, purchase price allocation, due diligence, tax and tax credits.

Matt Rader, BBG Managing Director

Before joining BBG, Mr. Rader was a Senior Director at Kroll, a risk and financial consulting firm. Previously, he served as a Managing Director at CBRE and as a Director at Source Advisors.

"We are excited that Matt will be leading and building out our Cost Segregation Team," said BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, CCIM. "Matt's extensive industry experience and strong leadership skills make him uniquely qualified for this position. We look forward to Matt working with our clients to maximize their bottom line through cost segregation strategies and related services, as well as making a valuable contribution to the firm's overall strategic growth."

Mr. Rader added: "My decision to join BBG was based on its well-deserved reputation of providing high-value and conflict-free services to clients, its diversified team of skilled professionals, advanced technology, and long-standing industry leadership role. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm."

About BBG

BBG's commercial real estate services include valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 47 offices in key US markets and serves more than 4,500+clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

