BBG Appoints Technology Executive Faraz Iqbal as Chief Technology & AI Officer

DALLAS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, one of the nation's largest independent commercial real estate services firms and the industry's first bundled service provider, today announced the appointment of technology executive Faraz Iqbal as Chief Technology & AI Officer.

Faraz Iqbal, Chief Technology & AI Officer

Based in BBG's Atlanta office, Mr. Iqbal will lead the firm's enterprise technology strategy, spearheading AI and data transformation, technology modernization, and the scaling of global operations. He will work closely with leadership across the firm to strengthen BBG's technology infrastructure, advance the adoption of AI-driven tools, and enhance operational efficiency across service lines.

Mr. Iqbal has more than 25 years of experience leading enterprise technology transformation for private equity-backed companies, with deep expertise in AI and data transformation, technology modernization, and scaling global operations.

Before joining BBG, Mr. Iqbal served as Chief Technology Officer at Edible Brands, where he led the company's AI and technology transformation, launching a computer vision AI platform, deploying enterprise-wide AI tools, and modernizing the company's technology infrastructure. He also held senior technology and operations leadership roles at Zilliant, Imagine Communications, Naranga, and other organizations where he served in global technology and operations leadership positions.

BBG CEO Bill Britain commented on Mr. Iqbal joining the firm: "Faraz's proven ability to lead complex technology transformations and harness AI to unlock enterprise value makes him uniquely suited to accelerate BBG's technology strategy. With the rapid advancements in technology, businesses are moving quickly to understand opportunities and incorporate solutions for clients and employees. His experience scaling operations combined with his hands-on approach to innovation, will be instrumental as we continue to use technology to power our growth as well as our clients' success."

Mr. Iqbal added: "I'm excited to join BBG at such a pivotal moment for the industry. Technology and AI are reshaping how commercial real estate services are delivered, and I look forward to partnering with the team to expand BBG's a technology foundation to drive efficiency, innovation, and long-term growth for the firm and our clients."

About BBG

With 50 offices nationwide, BBG is a leading independent commercial real estate valuation and assessment firm. We enable businesses to make smarter financial decisions with clarity and confidence. As a one-stop shop, our services cover every step of the CRE lifecycle. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

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SOURCE BBG