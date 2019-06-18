BBG Broadens Presence In Pacific Northwest With Opening Of Seattle Office

The Pacific Northwest market continues to be a hotbed of activity, driven by a surge in technology companies and other businesses, solid job growth, strong investor demand, and a shortage of developable land for commercial real estate projects.

BBG also announced the appointment of Shawn Wayt, MAI, as a Director at the Seattle office. In his new role, Mr. Wayt will be responsible for business development, client outreach and various appraisal duties.

Mr. Wayt is a General Certified Appraiser for the state of Washington. Bringing more than a decade of commercial real estate experience, Mr. Wayt's expertise includes appraisal work with shopping centers and other retail uses, general/medical offices, industrial facilities, mixed-use projects, apartments, residential subdivisions and commercial land. He has been involved in valuation and consulting assignments in the states of Washington, Idaho, Alaska, and Oregon for clients serving financial institutions, investors, developers, legal and accounting firms, and government entities.

Before joining BBG, Mr. Wayt was a Senior Appraiser at Pacific Coast Valuation Group. He also formerly held a position in investment brokerage, having served as Senior Financial Analyst at Capital Pacific, a leading retail commercial real estate investment brokerage firm, where he led a team involved in the sale of more than $600 million in transaction volume during his tenure at the firm. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Appraiser at CBRE in Seattle and Staff Appraiser at Lembeck Appraisal & Consulting in Spokane.

BBG Senior Managing Director Owen Bartels, MAI, commented: "Since we expanded our operations in the Pacific Northwest a year ago, we have experienced tremendous growth as a result of providing the highest possible value to our clients. With an increased presence in this dynamic region, we are well positioned to offer our full-service solutions across all property types for clients in the metropolitan Seattle area and elsewhere in this region."

Mr. Bartels further commented: "We are extremely fortunate to have Shawn join us as we continue to grow in both the Pacific Northwest and nationally. Shawn's deep knowledge and vast expertise in valuations in this market will greatly contribute to our continued growth and reputation as a market leader in commercial real estate due diligence services."

Mr. Wayt added: "I am thrilled with the opportunity to join BBG and look forward to establishing and growing BBG's presence in the Puget Sound market area. BBG's commitment to quality provides our clients superb customer service via diligent and timely valuation and assessment services."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, property assessment, energy services, and zoning. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 35 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

