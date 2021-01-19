BBG Launches Right-Of-Way Valuation Practice Group

For more than 25 years, Mr. Bryant has appraised a wide range of property types for multiple clients and has specialized in eminent domain appraisal assignments.

Clients of the ROW Valuation practice group will benefit from the team's deep knowledge and experience with the unique appraisal concepts, theory and practice involved with eminent domain projects. The firm's eminent domain appraisal reports are prepared with the highest level of detail ensuring accurate data, thorough analysis and supported conclusions that meet all legal standards in eminent domain litigation.

BBG's ROW and eminent domain experience includes federal, state, county and municipal governments, public agencies, ROW acquisition firms, attorneys, and private individuals. The firm has worked on projects for transportation, municipal, electric transmission line and utility work, and oil and gas pipeline easements.

BBG's ROW's services include:

Appraisals, review and consulting

Full and partial acquisitions, easements, temporary easements and inverse condemnation valuations

Litigation support and expert witness testimony

Impact, market and damage studies

Mr. Bryant commented: "BBG is among a select group of national due diligence firms that has a large group of talented professionals specializing in ROW and eminent domain valuations. Because we have significant resources devoted to this service, it made sense strategically to form a practice group solely focused on offering ROW valuations to existing and prospective clients. We look forward to expanding our team to meet anticipated strong growth in this specialized area in commercial property valuations."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, property assessment, energy services, cost segregation,zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 38 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

