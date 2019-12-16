BBG Posts Robust Growth In 2019

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading national due diligence commercial real estate firm, achieved another year of impressive growth in 2019 as a result of its increased presence in key markets, new and expanded services, and the addition of several high-level executive appointments to its growing team of the industry's best talent, the company announced today.

BBG CEO Chris Roach commented on the firm's stellar growth: "Our aggressive growth strategy produced highly successful outcomes that allowed BBG to retain its leadership role in 2019. The firm's growth also was buoyed by favorable market conditions including a robust U.S. economy, low interest rates, and continued strong investor demand for commercial real estate properties. In the year ahead, we plan to continue offering the high-value services that our clients seek for their complex and diverse needs."

BBG's performance year-over-year growth rate was over 20 percent, which was consistent with prior years. The company currently has 36 offices and more than 400 employees nationwide.

In 2019, BBG expanded its presence in the Northeastern region with the acquisition of New Jersey-based Izenberg Appraisal Associates and the opening of an office in Philadelphia. The company also opened an office in Seattle, which added to existing BBG Northwestern offices in Vancouver, Wash., and Portland, Ore.

BBG also solidified and expanded its litigation support practice in the Northeast with the acquisition of Izenberg Appraisal Associates. That deal followed the firm's December 2018 acquisition of New York City-based Jerome Haims Realty, an appraisal and consulting firm specializing in litigation support.

Additionally, the firm launched due diligence services this year for Qualified Opportunity Zone projects and new expertise in the area of Zoning.

The company also announced several senior-level appointments and promotions. They included:

M. Evans Howell, REA, REPA, joined as Executive Managing Director

Louis Yorey, MAI, MRICS, was promoted to the role of Senior Managing Director of the New Jersey office

Louis Izenberg, MAI, SRA, joined as Managing Director of the New Jersey office

Liani Moore, MAI, was promoted to the role of Managing Director of the Los Angeles office

Rosetta Taylor joined the firm as Managing Director of the new zoning reports service

Anthony Bonet, MAI, MRICS, joined as Director of the Miami office

Jim Klementisz, joined as Director of the Philadelphia office

Shawn Wayt, MAI, joined as Director of the Seattle office

Thomas DeMartin, MAI, CTA, Director; Roman Rubinchik, MAI, AI-GRS, Director of Review and Compliance, both joined the New York office

BBG Assessments appointments included Glenn Adams as Senior Managing Director of Energy Services; Mark Lawson as Managing Director of Small Balance Lending Services; Angela Scott and Eric Correia as Managing Directors for Central and Western regions; Carole Lawson as Director in the Philadelphia office, and Brett Conner as Director in the San Diego office

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, property assessment, energy services, cost separation, and zoning. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 36 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors.

