BBG Promotes Jon DiPietra to Managing Director of New York Office

Susan Kominski, CRE Senior Managing Director of BBG's New York office, commented on Mr. DiPietra's promotion: "I have been fortunate to work with Jon for many years. He has always displayed strong leadership and deep industry expertise. In the last few years, Jon has consistently been the office's top producer while running the in-house training program. His efforts have been instrumental in the strong growth of the New York office and I am excited that Jon has been given the opportunity to move into an expanded management role."

Jon has 17 years of experience analyzing all major property types throughout the Tri-State Area. Developing a specialty in Market Analysis, Jon has built a broad client base ranging from large institutions, community banks, and local attorneys. He has been admitted as an expert witness in the New York State Supreme Court (NY County) and has prepared numerous assignments in support of litigation.

Continuing his commitment to the professional development of the next generation, Jon serves as Chairman of the Internship Committee of American Immobiliare, a not-for-profit organization based in New York City which provides a forum for professionals in commercial real estate. He also serves on the Board of the Metro NY Chapter of the Appraisal Institute.

In addition to Mr. DiPietra and Ms. Kominski, BBG's New York management team includes Louis A. Yorey, MAI, MRICS, Senior Managing Director-Advisory Services Leader; Helen J. Peng, MAI, MRICS, Director; and Andrew P. Babienco, MAI, MRICS, Director.

BBG CEO Chris Roach commented: "There is a lot of growth and excitement in the BBG New York office. We recently expanded to a new location and are widening our reach by the continued addition of seasoned professionals. With the addition of Jon to the management team, we anticipate that the New York office will continue to drive significant growth for us in this region as well as nationally."

About BBG

BBG is a leading independent national commercial real-estate valuation, advisory and assessment firm headquartered in Dallas with 26 offices in key US markets. BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com

Media Contact

Marc Weinstein

Ascent Communications

(908) 967-9958

marc.wein57@verizon.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbg-promotes-jon-dipietra-to-managing-director-of-new-york-office-300636865.html

SOURCE BBG

Related Links

http://www.bbgres.com

