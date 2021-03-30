BBG Senior Managing Director Paul E. Ping to Lead Firm's Quality Control and Assurance Initiatives

In his new role, Mr. Ping will ensure the firm delivers a high-quality product with consistency across its national multi-service platform. His areas of focus include template development, usage, and compliance; corporate policies regarding quality control; and engagement letter and licensing compliance.

He will also discuss BBG's product quality with current and prospective clients and bring that feedback to the team. In addition, Mr. Ping will work with named reviewers and create an audit program to ensure company-wide consistency across the country.

Mr. Ping's experience is well-suited for this role. Before joining BBG last year, he served on the national Quality Control Quality Assurance Committee at Cushman Wakefield and was responsible for similar duties as Chief Appraiser at Huntington Bank and PNC Bank. He has also held various senior-level management and appraiser roles at a national real estate brokerage firm, commercial banks and accounting firms during an accomplished career spanning more than 35 years.

BBG CEO Chris Roach commented: "Paul is the perfect choice to lead our quality control and assurance initiatives, which are vital to our sustained growth in key markets. Paul's unique knowledge in this area, extensive industry expertise, and proven leadership skills will further enhance our reputation in providing best-in-class services to our clients."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 38 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

