BBG Senior Managing Director Rodman Schley Appointed as National President of Appraisal Institute

Following this appointment, Mr. Schley will serve as Immediate Past President in 2022. He also has served as the institute's President-Elect in 2020, Vice President in 2019, and has also held other key roles with the organization.

The institute said its officers and Board of Directors will focus on several areas in 2021 including advocating on behalf of all appraisers, increasing diversity and inclusion in the organization and throughout the valuation profession and expanding the institute's body of knowledge.

Mr. Schley commented on his newly elected position: "It is a tremendous honor to be given this opportunity to play a critical role in advancing the Appraisal Institute's initiatives. I am very much looking forward to working closely with the organization's members and others associated with the valuation industry to meet the ongoing challenges facing our industry."

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, added: "We are extremely proud of Rodman who has selflessly devoted his expertise, time, and energy to help make the Appraisal Institute a successful and growing organization. His demonstrated strong leadership will serve to greatly benefit the institute's membership and the industry as a whole."

Mr. Schley has served in his current position at BBG since 2016, leading teams of managing directors and appraisers throughout the western United States. BBG ranks among the largest U.S. due diligence commercial real estate firms, with 38 offices nationwide.

Prior to BBG, Mr. Schley was the founder and president of Denver-based Commercial Valuation Consultants, Inc. (CVC), a full-service commercial real estate firm, which was acquired by BBG. He is a noted author of real estate topics, creator and host of a national television show on maintaining environmentally friendly and sustainable lifestyles in urban locations, and is the recipient of an Appraisal Institute award given in recognition for his contribution to the furtherance of the high ideals of the real estate appraisal profession and its practices.

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, property assessment, energy services, cost segregation,zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 38 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

