BBI Announces Strategic Acquisition of EngageCPG and Leadership Transition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI), a leading National Sales Agency, is pleased to announce a definitive agreement to acquire EngageCPG, a respected southeastern U.S. sales agency, effective January 1, 2025.

This strategic acquisition will strengthen grocery partnerships by leveraging the combined expertise of both companies to enhance brand representation in the BBI Grocery channel. As part of the acquisition, BBI will integrate the entire EngageCPG team, including Laura Holland, Lauren Aube, and Sophia Brooks.

This merger will boost BBI's capabilities in key grocery markets, consolidate leadership across the Mid-Atlantic and Florida regions, and increase our workforce to better serve our brand partners.

Laura Holland, Founder and CEO of EngageCPG, expressed her excitement: "Joining forces with BBI is a proud milestone for our team. Together, we can offer even greater value to our clients while maintaining our commitment to exceptional brand representation."

Leadership Transition

In conjunction with the acquisition, BBI announces the retirement of Tony Stogner, Vice President of Carolinas Grocery, effective December 31, 2024. Tony has been a vital part of BBI since 2010, rising through the ranks to lead the Carolinas Grocery team, where he consistently drove success for the BBI brands. Robert Taylor, CEO of BBI, stated: "We are grateful for Tony's leadership and wish him the best in his retirement. His contributions over the past 14 years have been invaluable to our company."

Starting January 1, 2025, Laura Holland will step into the role of Senior Vice President, Grocery, assuming senior leadership for the Carolinas and Florida Grocery teams. Pat Grant, President of BBI, noted: "We are excited to welcome Laura to our leadership team. She will work closely with Tony over the next three months to ensure a smooth transition and leverage her expertise to successfully integrate our grocery teams."

About EngageCPG

EngageCPG is dedicated to helping Consumer-Packaged Goods brands achieve their sales goals through strategic planning and innovative techniques. Founded by Laura Holland, EngageCPG emphasizes excellence, diversity, and empowerment within the industry. For more details, visit engagecpg.com.

About BBI

Founded in 1955, Burdette Beckmann Inc. specializes in solution-based strategies, fostering lasting client relationships and delivering innovative solutions for short-term and long-term growth across multiple channels. For more information, visit bbiteam.com.

