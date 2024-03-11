BBI Highlights Growth and Success of Retail Southwest Division

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the acquisition, Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI), a national sales agency, highlights the significant advancements made in its Retail Southwest division. Under the leadership of Colin McIntosh, Vice President West, and Graham McIntosh, Vice President Gulf States, the division has witnessed substantial growth and success in the Grocery and Convenience sectors.

"With an expanded coverage area in the Convenience channel and Grocery, our Retail Southwest division has undergone remarkable development," said Colin McIntosh, Vice President West at BBI. "Our client partners can expect enhanced representation and greater results with customers in the legacy geography. The strength of our national sales agency will be reflected in the unmatched depth of coverage and total account knowledge from our best-in-class sales team."

The Retail Southwest division, has expanded its coverage area, strengthening partnerships with key retailers and distributor partners such as McLane and 7-Eleven. This expansion has paved the way for increased category sales and planogram incentives.

The expanded coverage, with enhanced representation and greater results with customers in the legacy geography has seamlessly integrated our customer and client support into its workstreams, including 1WorldSync item management, score-carding, planogram management, new item introductions, trade management, and trade show attendance, has further solidified BBI's commitment to all its clients.

Pat Grant, President of BBI, commended Colin and Graham McIntosh's efforts to deliver exceptional client results. "The Retail Southwest division's expansion underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class service and results. We are confident that our investments in data analytics, category management, and consumer insights will continue to drive success for our clients in the Grocery and Convenience sectors."

BBI's Retail Southwest division will field customer teams at leading retailer and distributor partners, including McLane Company, 7-Eleven, H-E-B, Imperial, GSC, Cefco, Cal's, Yesway, Allsup's, and Timewise.

With a focus on excellence and innovation, BBI's Retail Southwest division is poised for continued success and growth.

About BBI:

Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI) is a national sales agency founded in 1955. We prioritize solution-based strategies and nurture lasting connections with our clients. BBI provides innovative solutions centered on short-term strategy, long-term growth, and unique capabilities across multi-channel segments.

