BBI Supports McLane Company's 36th Annual Golf Classic Benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

SAN ANTONIO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI) proudly participated in McLane's 36th Annual Charity Golf Classic at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. This annual event, dedicated to supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®, brought together seasoned and new golf enthusiasts who united for a day of golf, camaraderie, and philanthropy.

From left to right: Pat Grant, President of BBI, "Clyde The Glide" Drexler, and Tony Frankenberger, CEO of McLane Company.

For over three decades, McLane's Annual Golf Classic has been a cornerstone of the company's charitable efforts, successfully raising more than $21 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®. The participation and generous contributions from attendees and sponsors provide critical support to pediatric healthcare initiatives and financial assistance to children receiving services at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

BBI's involvement in this year's Golf Classic was a testament to the company's commitment to giving back to the community and positively impacting the lives of children and families in need. Among the BBI representatives were Pat Grant, President, and Colin McIntosh, Vice President of Southwest Retail, who joined the golf tournament and participated in the silent auction, amplifying the event's impact in raising funds and awareness for the cause.

"We are honored to support McLane's Charity Golf Classic and the incredible work done by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®," said Pat Grant, President of BBI. "This event is a perfect blend of fun and philanthropy and aligns with the BBI mission statement by giving back to the community."

BBI looks forward to continuing its support for such meaningful initiatives and encourages others to participate in future events, fostering a spirit of generosity and community support.

For more information about the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and how you can support their mission, please visit their website.

For more information about BBI's philanthropic efforts, please visit https://www.bbiteam.com/bbi-cares

About BBI

Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI) is a national sales agency founded in 1955. We prioritize solution-based strategies and nurture lasting connections with our clients. BBI provides innovative solutions centered on short-term strategy, long-term growth, and unique capabilities across multi-channel segments.

About McLane Company

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world's most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the US. McLane is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Christina Jackson

Director, Marketing & Communications

Burdette Beckmann Inc (BBI)

[email protected]

bbiteam.com

SOURCE Burdette Beckmann, Inc.