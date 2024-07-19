bb.q Chicken Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day with Offer and a Chance for 10 Fans to Win a Trip to Korea

The renowned Korean fried chicken franchise is offering 20% off all online and app orders on National Chicken Wing Day, exclusively through new rewards program

FORT LEE, N.J., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bb.q Chicken, Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™, is excited to announce a special deal in celebration of National Wing Day on Monday, July 29 at all U.S. locations. On July 29 and 30, bb.q Chicken customers who use the new loyalty app program, bb.q Rewards, will receive a 20% discount on their order (up to $15 maximum discount), placed online or through the app. Customers can use the code WINGDAY24 for online and app orders to receive the discount.

On July 29 and 30, bb.q Chicken customers who use the new loyalty app program, bb.q Rewards, will receive a 20% discount on their order (up to $15 maximum discount), placed online or through the app. Customers can use the code WINGDAY24 for online and app orders to receive the discount.

To join, customers can simply download the 'bb.q Chicken' app from the App Store or Google Play, or visit bbqchicken.com/rewards. Upon signing up, members receive a generous 7,000 point bonus and can sign up to receive a special surprise for their birthdays. With the new app, bb.q fans can have their favorite chicken and benefits at the touch of their fingers.

To celebrate the launch of the program, bb.q Chicken and Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) are also partnering to give ten lucky fans FREE roundtrip tickets to Korea – where bb.q Chicken got its start. The sweepstakes will award five lucky winners two roundtrip airline tickets to Korea, along with a $100 bb.q Chicken gift card. To be eligible, participants must fill out the entry form. Bonus entries are awarded when downloading the bb.q Chicken app, watching the KTO video (YouTube @ImagineYourKorea), visiting and following @bbqchickenus on TikTok and Instagram.

"National Chicken Wing Day is the perfect opportunity to share our love for wings with our loyal customers and introduce new guests to the bb.q Chicken experience," said Andrew Lee, Senior Manager, Marketing, for bb.q Chicken U.S. "We take pride in offering wings that are not only delicious, but also prepared with the highest quality ingredients and care, all in an authentic, time-honored preparation process that stays true to our Korean origins. It's fitting that we are sending 10 lucky sweepstakes winners to where the bb.q phenomenon started three decades ago."

Bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality — a promise to only share the best flavors and best ingredients in its K-Food and its signature item, Korean Fried Chicken. Renowned for its commitment to quality and consistency, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier and more flavorful options than traditional American fried chicken, due to its distinct frying method of cooking chicken "low and slow." Each team member hand brushes or tosses the brand's 14 signature sauces ranging from sweet to spicy on each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.

About bb.q Chicken

Established in 1995 as part of parent company Genesis BBQ, bb.q Chicken's mission is to always provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all culture. bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™ and other K-Food offerings at each location.

The brand was recently recognized by Restaurant Business Magazine as one of the fastest growing chains in the U.S. and included in The Takeout's "11 Restaurant Chains to Watch in 2023." Taste of Home Magazine also ranked bb.q as the Best Fast Food Fried Chicken ahead of Chick-Fil-A, Wingstop, KFC and Popeyes. For more information on locations and franchise opportunities, please visit bbqchicken.com.

SOURCE bb.q Chicken