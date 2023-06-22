bb.q Chicken Invites Americans to Add Some Authentic Korean Flavor to Their National Fried Chicken Day This Year

News provided by

bb.q Chicken

22 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Ahead of National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, the authentic Korean fried chicken franchise is encouraging Americans to ditch the traditional route and try something new for the food holiday

FORT LEE, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean fried chicken might just be the best fried chicken you've never tried, and bb.q Chicken, Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™, is looking to change that by inviting Americans to experience all of bb.q's authentic and flavorful menu choices this National Fried Chicken Day, July 6.

To celebrate the holiday, bb.q Chicken, the world renowned Korean fried chicken franchise, is offering free delivery on DoorDash and UberEats throughout the month of July. Fried chicken lovers nationwide can now experience the crispy, yet juicy phenomenon that is Korean Fried Chicken firsthand.
Known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier and more flavorful options than the regular American-style fried chicken, due to its distinct and uniquely Korean frying method. bb.q Chicken’s extensive menu also includes more than 13 different flavor options delivered directly from Seoul for both boneless and bone-in options, along with other K-food offerings, such as Tteokbokki and Kimchi fried rice.
"With the recent rise of Korean culture in the United States, we believe there is no better gateway to culture than food," said bb.q Chicken U.S. CEO Joseph Kim. "This National Fried Chicken Day, we invite everyone to go expand their palettes and try bb.q Chicken's unbeatable fried chicken offerings. You will not be disappointed." 

Many international food brands have "Americanized" their food selections, but that is not the case for bb.q, which strives to offer an authentic Korean culinary experience, built on the foundation of longstanding Korean recipes and tradition, at all 160+ U.S. locations.

For more information and store locations, please visit bbqchicken.com.

About bb.q Chicken
Established in 1995 as part of parent company Genesis BBQ, bb.q Chicken's mission is to always provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all culture. bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™ and other K-Food offerings at each location.

The brand was recently recognized by Restaurant Business Magazine as one of the fastest growing chains in the U.S. and included in The Takeout's "11 Restaurant Chains to Watch in 2023." For more information on locations and franchise opportunities, please visit bbqchicken.com.

