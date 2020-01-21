BB&T and SunTrust Now Truist Receive Perfect Scores of 100 on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI)

BB&T and SunTrust now Truist's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The survey was conducted prior to the closing of the merger of the companies in December 2019.

"An inclusive and diverse workforce is the backbone of a successful business, and a foundational pillar from our 275 years of combined history serving our teammates, clients and communities," said Wendy McSweeney, chief inclusion and diversity officer at Truist. "Aligned to the cultures of both companies, Truist reflects a shared belief in building a better future for every life we touch, and we remain unwaveringly committed to fostering a culture where we advocate for, celebrate and embrace inclusion and diversity."

The CEI is considered the premier benchmark for corporate policies and practices relating to LGBTQ employees and their families, as well as LGBTQ workplace inclusion. The index evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation