Truist Securities bolsters healthcare investment banking team

Jefferson Rives , managing director and head of healthcare technology, joins from Barclays. Rives has 20 years of experience, including leading roles within the Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley global healthcare teams. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill and received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University .





and received his MBA from the of Business. Dheeraj Chinthalapelly, director, biotech, joins from UBS and Credit Suisse, where he collectively spent more than eight years. He is a graduate of the India Institute of Technology and received his MBA from NYU Stern School of Business.

"Our healthcare practice has seen robust activity this year and we anticipate momentum in the industry will continue," said Pat Stevens, head of Healthcare Investment Banking Group. "The addition of Jefferson, Max and Dheeraj will help us further deliver on these opportunities with innovative solutions and actionable ideas for our clients as they look to navigate a quickly evolving landscape."

Riso and Chinthalapelly will be based in New York City with Rives in the Charlotte office.

