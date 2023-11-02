BBT.live completes integration of Check Point CloudGuard into BeBroadband™ as a Service Secured Connectivity Solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, the maker of BeBroadband™ as a Service platform, a secured connectivity platform built for service providers and their multi-branch customers, has fully integrated Check Point's CloudGuard. BeBroadband™ as a Service is a peek at the future of cloud-based secured network connectivity with its zero-touch deployment and no CapEx investment. When companies subscribe to BeBroadband, they get Check Point.

BBT.live has fully integrated Check Point CloudGuard into BeBroadband as a Service subscription

Most SASE solutions in the market today degrade user experience with slow connections and complex management. BeBroadband as a Service is a game changer in network connectivity and security, providing faster internet security, zero trust access, and SD-WAN. It enables service providers to focus on helping customers accelerate their business and their journey to hybrid and cloud based services. Its features include:

Zero trust access in a simple manner, for any user, from any device and to any enterprise resource

Fast internet access with increased privacy and enhanced user experience

Optimized internet and network connectivity with SD-WAN embedded into a full branch security stack

Simplified administration with a single-vendor SASE solution that delivers the best AI threat prevention

The CloudGuard network security gateway is fully integrated into the BeBroadband™ as a Service platform running on the cloud. It delivers a full suite of Cybersecurity services in a multi-tenant environment, managed by the BeBroadband Orchestration system. It provides industry-leading advanced threat prevention security and is deployed into the virtualized network, providing perimeter protection and prevent lateral threat movement between applications inside the data center.

The latest integration milestone and general availability of Check Point CloudGuard follows the May announcement of the availability of edge Device Protection utilizing Check Point Quantum IoT Protect Nano Agent , which secures edge devices utilizing BeBroadband™ for network connectivity. The combination of CloudGuard and Device Protection ensures multilayer cybersecurity coverage from the edge through the cloud when utilizing BeBroadband™.

BBT.live has been able to continue working on the integration and supporting their customers through the war in Israel, by implementing contingency plans that include cross-functional training of employees and the ability to operate in a decentralized environment. The completion of the integration is an example of Israeli tech delivering no matter what, and BBT.live is proud to participate in the #NoMatterWhat campaign.

"Completing integration of CloudGuard means our customers can benefit from Check Point's AI-powered, prevention-focused cybersecurity from the edge to the cloud," said Moshe Levinson, Founder and CEO at BBT.live. "BeBroadband™ delivers fully secured connectivity without expecting our customers to do any integration work that adds cost and delays deployments."

"The CloudGuard integration into BeBroadband underscores BBT.live's commitment to provide secured connectivity" said TJ Gonen, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies, "now service providers can accelerate their customers' journey to the cloud with optimized connectivity, and enhanced security."

About BBT.live

BBT.live provides an innovative and secure virtualized cloud-based connectivity solution known as BeBroadband™. As a next-generation SD-WAN platform, BeBroadband™ is engineered to streamline the operations of service providers by integrating all essential features into a single, fully integrated suite, eliminating the need for additional integration. With its easy setup, deployment, and operation, BeBroadband is a comprehensive solution that incorporates industry-leading features from the best providers in the market. These features include security, in partnership with Check Point, and WAN optimization, powered by Rodhe & Schwarz. BBT.live is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with its US hub in New Jersey, and is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help service providers enhance their business outcomes.

BBT.live Media Contact:

David Weissmann

[email protected]

+1 646 530 2135

+972-58-795-5088

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264769/BeBroadband.jpg

SOURCE BBT.Live