BBTV Activates US Capital Markets Strategy and Commences Trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF)("BBTV" or the "Company"), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX"). Trading will begin today, February 16, 2021 under the symbol "BBTVF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"The United States is the largest and most important capital market in the world. The US retail investor is driving substantial value creation in many companies in BBTV's sector. We've received feedback from potential US investors in our network that they would love to have a robust opportunity to engage with and acquire our stock," said Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO of BBTV. "While BBTV is a truly global company generating revenue in many countries, we generate more revenues in the US than any other market and continue to see substantial growth opportunities in the US making this a very important milestone for the company."

The OTCQX is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content creators through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on August 2020 data from Comscore's reports from its top 12 countries. Each report is titled, "Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report."

Media Contact

Dan Gamble

Head of PR & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+1778 873 0422

