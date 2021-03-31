BBTV Expands Global Footprint in Asia

Launches Industry Leading Solutions to Influencers in India and Thailand

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company") is the leader in influencer monetization which provides a one stop comprehensive solution, helping influencers earn income from the content that they create and become more successful. Today it announces:

Expansion into key markets India and Thailand , further accelerating the company's market leading position. BBTV now has local presence in 30 countries, providing solutions in 12 languages.

and , further accelerating the company's market leading position. BBTV now has local presence in 30 countries, providing solutions in 12 languages. International expansion and market diversification is a key driver of BBTV's ongoing growth, and this launch will further extend BBTV's viewership and monetization to influencers in India and Thailand .

and . Based on projections, digital video ad spending in India is expected to show market volume of US$397m by 20251, and reach US$131m by 20252 in Thailand .

"Expansion into new territories and content verticals is a key pillar of our growth strategy, enabling us to tap into an even larger global ad market.," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO, BBTV. "India in particular is a critical market for international expansion as the country's multi-billion dollar digital advertising industry is undergoing burgeoning growth."

BBTV is a true global leader in its space. In January 2021, the company had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content. BBTV achieves 40bn monthly views which provides a strong baseline for monetization across BBTV's Plus Solutions.

For more information, please visit bbtv.com .

Footnotes !Statista Video Advertising; India https://www.statista.com/outlook/dmo/digital-advertising/video-advertising/india 2Statista Video Advertising; Thailand https://www.statista.com/outlook/dmo/digital-advertising/video-advertising/thailand

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to help influencers become more successful. With influencers ranging from individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing influencers to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed approximately 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies ( www.bbtv.com ) [1] .

1] Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend - Multi-Platform - Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including the Company's expansion into Thailand and India, total addressable market revenues in 2021, the Company's use of technology enabled solutions to help influencers earn income from the content that they create and become more successful, and the Company's mission to help influencers become more successful. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that we consider appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to our assumption that statistics and projections reported by third parties are accurate and reasonable, our assumptions regarding continued changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, and the performance of our technology and strategic partners. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that our assumptions on which our forward-looking information is based may not be accurate, the effect of competition, that historical or previous results are not necessarily indicative of future results, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Media Contacts

Dan Gamble

Head of PR & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+1778 873 0422

Ashley Buck

PR and Corporate Communications Specialist

[email protected]

+17788751346

BBTV-C

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.