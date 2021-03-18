BBTV Renews Agreements with Top Influencers Across Tech, Sports, Lifestyle, and Gaming

Retained Influencers generate 204 Million Total Monthly Views

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help influencers become more successful, today announced numerous influencer retentions.

In addition to retaining significant influencers, BBTV retained over 90% of its total views across all influencers in FY2020.

BBTV has renewed agreements with noteworthy influencers randomfrankp, Matt Jones , Rhia Official, E-MasterSensei, Skorpion Gamer, and Holdik.

, Rhia Official, E-MasterSensei, Skorpion Gamer, and Holdik. These influencers, who come from all over the world, collectively generate 204 million monthly views and 20 million subscribers.

"It's a testament to the strength of BBTV's offerings and solutions that we continue to retain world class influencers across various content verticals," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "BBTV is an important part of influencer success and we will continue to add significant value working alongside these influencers to boost their brands, grow their audience and drive monetization including new high-value revenue streams."

The group of major influencer renewals include American influencer randomfrankp (YouTube Monthly Views; 6.82M, YouTube Subscribers; 1.85M, Instagram Followers; 39K, Twitter Followers; 94.6K), a leader in the tech space, who is always on the cutting edge of what's hip and trending in tech, thanks in large part to his in-depth product reviews, engaging personality, and deep knowledge of the industry.

BBTV is excited to retain Matt Jones (YouTube Monthly Views; 3.33M, YouTube Subscribers; 549K, Facebook Followers; 161K, Instagram Followers; 410K, Tik Tok Followers; 205K) a professional downhill enduro and mountain biker. A Red Bull athlete from the UK, Matt is pushing the boundaries of what's possible on two wheels. His laid back, comical style paired with the ability to pull off world first tricks has kept his audience entertained since 2017.

Rhia Official (YouTube Monthly Views; 531K, YouTube Monthly Subscribers; 1.13M, Instagram Followers; 140K, TikTok Followers; 9.1M), a very well known UK-based creator who gained the majority of her audience from her popular TikTok account. Her YouTube includes tutorials on how to grow on the platform, influencer gossip, 24-hour challenges and vlogs.

BBTV has renewed E-MasterSensei (YouTube Monthly Views; 101.78M, YouTube Monthly Subscribers; 6.7M, Facebook Followers; 362K, Instagram Followers; 167K, Twitter Followers; 12.1K, TikTok Followers; 909.3K). This young Mexican sensation dives into the greatest mods, mysteries, and curiosities of Grand Theft Auto, and all the games of the popular series. Whether he's escaping a zombie apocalypse, poking fun at online players, or experiencing a tsunami engulfing the city of Los Santos, E-Master Sensei will have you rolling on the floor laughing.

Skorpion Gamer (YouTube Monthly Views; 55.18M, YouTube Monthly Subscribers; 4.32M, Facebook Followers; 199K, Instagram Followers; 149K, Twitter Followers; 3.5K, TikTok Followers; 721.9K) remains with BBTV. This Brazilian gaming creator started his channel in 2015, posting very casual gameplay videos, which then evolved into live streams. These days, in addition to gameplays, his content revolves around unboxing videos, vlogs, product reviews and more.

Lastly, BBTV has also renewed Holdik (YouTube Monthly Views; 36.17M, YouTube Monthly Subscribers; 5.4M, Instagram Followers; 4K, TikTok Followers; 3.3K), a Russian-based YouTuber, who has been making videos since 2015, when he started uploading Clash of Clans games casually as a hobby. In 2017, after Brawl Stars was released and became a global sensation, his position as a prominent gamer helped him take his channel to a new level, and he has now become a full-time content creator.

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content creators through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on August 2020 data from Comscore's reports from its top 12 countries. Each report is titled, "Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward–looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including the Company's statement that it will continue to add significant value to the influencers named in the release to boost their brands, grow their audience and drive monetization including new high-value revenue streams, the Company's use of technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, and the Company's mission to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that we consider appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to our assumption regarding continued changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, the effects of our services and the performance of our technology. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that our assumptions on which our forward-looking information is based may not be accurate, the effect of competition, that historical or previous results are not necessarily indicative of future results, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

