BBVA Spark and Capchase Sign Partnership Agreement

BBVA Spark and Capchase close a partnership agreement allowing their clients to connect to BBVA directly through API integrations via a seamless digital experience.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through this partnership, BBVA Spark will access Capchase's technology, which enables a digital analysis of clients through innovative technologies such as open banking, and live connections to ERPs (financial management software) or electronic invoicing sources. This process speeds up decision-making and ensures that financing aligns effectively with the needs of companies.

Following a successful proof of concept with fifty BBVA Spark clients, this product, which is tailored for companies with recurring revenue models including SaaS or subscriptions, is now validated and available to clients in Spain through BBVA Spark online banking. The technology powering this program is Capchase Infra, a new lending infrastructure solution which Capchase is formally launching today.

Capchase's CEO and co-founder, Miguel Fernández, stated, "Increasing access to capital for startups was a primary goal when Capchase launched in 2020, and the introduction of our infrastructure product is the result of the team's dedication to refining our underwriting technology to serve more companies. The partnership with BBVA establishes Capchase as a trusted technology vendor for the global financial industry. Now, banks can leverage our infrastructure to accelerate their ability to serve high-growth companies with innovative and flexible financial solutions at an earlier stage."

Roberto Albaladejo, head of BBVA Spark, pointed out that "this agreement is another step forward in our value proposition based on providing comprehensive financial services for high-growth technology businesses. In the future, we expect to continue complementing BBVA's entire range of products and services for companies with strategic collaborations like the one we are announcing today with Capchase, demonstrating our commitment to innovation."

About Capchase

Capchase empowers B2B SaaS companies to grow faster through non-dilutive capital and payment solutions. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in NYC, we've made more than $2B in funding available to the SaaS industry and helped over 5,000 businesses and partners grow their revenue through our tools. We also support global financial institutions through our lending infrastructure product which provides universal data aggregation, underwriting, and monitoring technology to banks to advance their financing roadmaps. Capchase operates in 10 countries in North America and Europe, and was recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups in 2023. To learn more about Capchase, visit capchase.com .

