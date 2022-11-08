BC Platforms Announces USD 20 Million Growth Financing led by Jolt Capital

Investment to Underpin Position as Europe's Leading Real World Data Provider and enabler of Personalized Precision Medicine

ZURICH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, today announced it has closed a CHF 20 million (approx. USD 20 million) financing round. This growth equity financing was led by new investor Jolt Capital (HQ Paris), a fully independent private equity firm that specialises in growth capital deeptech investing in Europe.

The new financing will help accelerate the expansion of the company's data footprint, consolidating the company's position as the leading European data provider, and enabler of personalized precision medicine, with a focus on sourcing clinically valuable Real-World Data (RWD) from European and Asian countries. The goal is to provide users of BCP's services, which include over ten of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, with over 100 million accessible subjects by 2026.

The financing will also accelerate the technology leadership of the company's platform concerning data privacy, data harmonising functionalities and federated machine learning (AI) which can rapidly deliver powerful insights to life science researchers and clinicians. BCP's services boost the speed of drug development, specifically around providing high-value healthcare data that accelerates industry's research innovation, providing impactful R&D insights to bring more effective drugs to market more quickly, enabling affordable treatment developments for rare diseases. A major part of this core expertise includes BCP's 'Trusted Collaboration Environment' (TCE). The financing will also be used to invest in BCP's R&D coverage and grow its sales and marketing operations across the globe. The company is already present in the US, the UK, Finland, Switzerland, and Singapore.

Tero Silvola, CEO of BCP, said, "Jolt Capital is the reference investor for European deeptech equity, and we are delighted that they have recognised us as a leader in our space. This significant investment provides a powerful boost on our mission to becoming Europe's leading data provider, focussed on high quality RWD from multiple countries across several continents. More diverse patient data means better outcomes for patients, researchers, and society as a whole, as diagnostic and medicines are developed with the widest and fastest possible applicability. We will also be looking to build synergistic capabilities through future acquisitions."

Laurent Samama, Managing Partner at Jolt Capital, said, "As we are used to scale responsible deeptech companies from Europe, we saw the phenomenal power in BCP's genomic data discovery and analytics platforms. Access to diverse and unique patient data, and samples, is becoming fundamental to the success of biotech and pharma companies, and the world's future health. This is a considerable and fast-growing market where BCP is on track to emerge as a global leader."

TCE is a collaboration optimised environment created to ensure that healthcare organisations can share data with researchers globally while adhering to their local regulatory and privacy requirements. BCP has designed TCE to level the regulatory playing field for access to real-world data. It protects proprietary algorithms used to support artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches for better pattern recognition. TCE ensures that the developers of new medicines can focus on their research. As BCP originates from within Europe, it fundamentally understands European data privacy, and its unique data collection technology provides significant compliance advantages for drug developers. For more about BCP's TCE services, check here:

https://www.bcplatforms.com/facilitating-data-driven-partnerships-across-the-pharma-and-biotech-community-through-trusted-collaboration-environments-tce

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in building data networks for the life sciences industry and provides versatile technology platforms for personalised medicine, accelerating the translation of innovations into clinical practice. We convert complex biological information collected in the healthcare setting into actionable insights. With our innovative technology we are creating a patient centric infinity loop between the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Data we generate, harmonise, and manage, from diverse biobanks and healthcare institutions, is made accessible for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enhance their core strengths in research and development. In parallel, we enable stratification of patients towards targeted therapies, delivering on the promise of more personalized healthcare.

Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. We have developed a Global Data Partner Network, BCRQUEST.com, which allows access to high-quality real-world data. This rapidly growing network has a footprint across many sites, including networks of major hospitals, covering 20 countries on five continents, providing standard of care data for over 23 million patients. Our platforms seamlessly facilitate access to highly enriched data for pharmaceutical research and development.

Founded in 1997 from a MIT Whitehead project spinoff, we have a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 25 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. We have global operations with our headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, R&D in Espoo, Finland, and Singapore, as well as a presence in London and Boston. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Jolt Capital (www.jolt-capital.com)

Jolt Capital is an independent private equity firm specialized in growth investing in advanced technology companies, with a mission to build future European leaders with a global focus. Since 2011, Jolt Capital invests in European B2B companies with revenues between €10M and €50M. Jolt Capital's team is composed solely of experienced investors and managers of high-tech companies. Its proprietary AI platform, Jolt.Ninja, enables enriched sourcing, accelerated due diligence and automatic detection of investment or acquisition targets. Jolt Capital is in Paris, Lausanne, Copenhagen, and Milan.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940673/Jolt_Capital_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Jolt Capital