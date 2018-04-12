BC Platforms Appoints Richard Kivel as Chairman to Accelerate Global Growth

Richard has served as a C-level executive, investor and Board Director in both private and public companies in the biotech, bioinformatics and diagnostics space in US, Europe and Asia.

In these roles he was instrumental in establishing a strategic vision and commercial strategy, leading to rapid revenue growth and shareholder value.

Richard is currently the Managing Director at Graybella Capital, a European investment fund and holds various Director positions in the US and Europe. He is also a guest lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technologies (MIT) and Trustee of the Bankinter Foundation of Innovation, a global technology Think-Tank based in Spain & Portugal.

Richard will play an important role in supporting BC Platforms' growth in the US and globally; given his expertise and network. BC Platforms has established operations in the US, Europe and Asia.

Richard Kivel, commented on his appointment, "I am excited to join as BC Platform's Chairman. The company has a pioneering technology that has the potential to directly benefit patients through providing more effective clinical decision making and ultimately more personalized medicines. I have been impressed by its management team and commercial strategy and I look forward to supporting them in their growth plans, particularly in the US market."

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms commented, "We are delighted to welcome Richard to the team, and are confident his industry expertise and network will be an invaluable resource to help us to continue to grow our strategic industry and clinical partnerships, particularly in the US. In the past 6 months, we have signed three partnerships with blue chip pharmaceutical companies and we expect to continue this momentum. We would like to thank our previous Chairman, Mark Bidwell, for his significant contribution to supporting our success to date."

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, research and development in Helsinki, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

Contact information:

Brett Villagrand

BC Platforms AG

Tel: +1-6502558476

Brett.villagrand@bcplatforms.com

Katja Stout

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: +44-7789435990

katja@lifesciadvisors.com

