BC Platforms partners with OmicsBank to expand access to large-scale real-world and multi-omics data from India and the UAE

ZURICH, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a global leader in healthcare data, technology, and analytics today announced a strategic partnership with OmicsBank, a healthcare AI-ready data infrastructure company specializing in enabling access to large-scale, research-ready longitudinal and multi-modal real-world clinical and multi-omics datasets from emerging markets.

The partnership expands BC Platforms' global data partner network and brings access to broad patient populations in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Through the collaboration, BC Platforms increases its global patient catchment to include more than 12 million patient lives from India and approximately 500,000 from the UAE, with plans for further expansion across India and additional datasets from Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia as OmicsBank continues to grow its hospital and diagnostic laboratory partnerships.

The OmicsBank datasets include millions of patient electronic medical records (EMRs), large-scale collections of pathology slides and medical images, extensive sequencing data, and connected biospecimens. These datasets can be provisioned either as modular datasets for specific research use cases or as comprehensive longitudinal cohorts to support advanced analytics and the development and benchmarking of multimodal AI models in healthcare.

When integrated into BC Platforms' agentic-AI data mastering platform, BC Unify, these datasets can be harmonized and provisioned via BC Mosaic (federated trusted research environments) and BC Catalyst (insights and predictive analytics), supporting users spanning early discovery and feasibility to clinical development, real-world performance insights, post-market evidence generation, and large-scale AI model training on complex, multi-modal healthcare data.

Leadership perspectives

"India's population scale, disease diversity, and growing role in clinical research makes it invaluable from a scientific and regulatory perspective – and critical for life science companies that are seeking innovative targeted therapies and pursuing precision medicine strategies. Through our partnership with OmicsBank, we are expanding access to research-ready data from India and other emerging regions, thereby helping our customers to better understand, develop and launch novel therapies supporting the unique needs of discrete patient populations around the world."

Mukhtar Ahmed, CEO, BC Platforms

"At OmicsBank, our focus has always been on building AI-ready data infrastructure that unlocks the full value of real-world and multi-omics data from emerging markets in a responsible and scalable way. By deploying our platform across large hospital and diagnostic networks, we transform fragmented clinical, omics, and imaging data into longitudinal, research-ready datasets that meet the needs of global life science research. Partnering with BC Platforms allows us to extend this capability globally and help ensure that diverse patient populations are more accurately represented across the drug development lifecycle."

Sumit Sinha, CEO, OmicsBank

India as a cornerstone market for global drug development

India accounts for nearly 20% of the world's population and plays an increasingly significant role in global drug development and clinical research, yet South Asian populations account for less than approximately 2% of participants in global genome-wide association studies.

While the country has generated substantial data through domestic initiatives and international collaborations, it remains significantly under-represented for large-scale analytics and AI development for healthcare applications. BC Platforms' partnership with OmicsBank directly addresses that gap by enabling secure access to large-scale, research-ready datasets from India, driving more representative cohort selection, improved feasibility assessments, and more cost-efficient research across the drug lifecycle.

India's genetic and disease diversity, coupled with a high burden of non-communicable diseases – notably cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer – make it a critical market for medical research and development. The continued reliance on U.S. and European ancestry datasets limits the generalizability of findings and constrains the applicability of precision-medicine approaches in globally diverse populations. As regulators and payers increasingly expect robust real-world evidence to support feasibility, safety, and effectiveness assessments, access to high-quality patient data from India becomes essential to minimize the potential for bias in Western-centric evidence and support truly global development strategies.

BC Platforms' global catchment expands to 187M+ patients

With the addition of OmicsBank, BC Platforms' global data partner network now provides access to more than 187 million patient lives across over 35 countries, further strengthening the company's global patient catchment outside the United States. Therapeutic area coverage spans oncology, cardiometabolic and cardiovascular diseases, neurology, immunology, and rare diseases, helping to accelerate research and evidence generation across the full drug lifecycle.

