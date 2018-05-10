BC Platforms Partners with Sentieon to Provide Precision Medicine Solutions on a Population Scale

Pioneers in genetics since 1997, BC Platforms has developed a unique technology capable of downstream analysis of thousands of genomes per day, using either genotype arrays or next generation sequencing. The introduction of Sentieon's scalable, clinical quality and hardware agnostic software tools for NGS data processing further extends BC Platform's world class precision medicine solution, both in cloud and on-premise.

Jun Ye, CEO at Sentieon, commented, "Sentieon is thrilled to partner with one of the most experienced and respected genomic software companies in the world. Enabling Precision Medicine is a complex problem and by working together and combining each company's core expertise we can better serve our customers. We are very happy to add our award winning secondary analysis tools into BC Platforms downstream analytics and data management solution to create a complete genomic medicine system."

Tero Silvola, CEO at BC Platforms, said, "We are delighted to partner with Sentieon to incorporate their NGS processing software into our genomics and clinical data analysis offering for our customers. We are committed to working with our partners to advance the use of genomics and clinical data in order to enable precision medicine solutions on a population scale. This partnership will provide our customers access to an end-to-end solution and the confidence to scale to any size in their quest to deliver on the promise of precision medicine for their patients."

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, research and development in Helsinki, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

About Sentieon

Incorporated in July 2014, Sentieon develops and supplies a suite of bioinformatics secondary analysis tools that process genomics data with high computing efficiency, fast turnaround time, exceptional accuracy, and 100% consistency. Sentieon's team develops highly-optimized algorithms for bioinformatics applications, using the team's expertise in algorithm, software, and system optimization. Drawing on deep expertise in modeling, optimization, machine learning, and high-performance computing, we strive to enable precision data for precision medicine. Further information can be found at http://www.sentieon.com.







