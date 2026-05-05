BC Platforms signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to accelerate healthcare and life sciences innovation

AWS technologies enhance the speed, scale, and analytical power of BC Platforms' trusted research environments, enabling global collaboration on multi-modal real-world data while supporting European Health Data Space (EHDS) readiness across Europe

ZURICH, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a global leader in healthcare data, technology, and analytics, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS that will help advance healthcare innovation, precision medicine, and patient outcomes and accelerate the use of key analytical tools in BC Platforms' trusted research environments.

The agreement will support the growth of BC Platforms' AI-powered product and analytical capabilities, which draw on vast, complex global genomic and healthcare data provisioned in BC Mosaic, the company's trusted research environment (TRE) running on AWS. The native, integrated analytics within BC Mosaic provide greater speed, scale, and efficiency for researchers at an institutional or national level. The collaboration will help to bring these capabilities to more organizations, including those preparing for the European Health Data Space (EHDS), by bringing them solutions to rapidly deploy secure, compliant data environments designed for cross-border research and regulatory-grade evidence generation.

Deployed on AWS cloud infrastructure, BC Mosaic provides a secure, compliant TRE where organizations can manage and analyze their own sensitive clinical and genomic data. The platform also enables controlled access to external datasets, including data curated via BC Platforms' global network of more than 150 data partners representing over 187 million patient lives across 35+ countries. BC Mosaic is available via AWS Marketplace, enabling faster and simpler deployment for organizations worldwide.

Key capabilities available in BC Mosaic include:

Scalable, cloud-native infrastructure for large multi-modal datasets — As clinical, multi-omic, and medical imaging datasets continue to grow, AWS infrastructure provides the necessary storage and compute capacity while BC Mosaic ensures data remains secure and with governed access controls.

— As clinical, multi-omic, and medical imaging datasets continue to grow, AWS infrastructure provides the necessary storage and compute capacity while BC Mosaic ensures data remains secure and with governed access controls. Accelerated innovation with AI, including generative and agentic AI — Researchers can use AWS-based AI capabilities on de-identified or appropriately governed data, increasing speed to insight across use cases such as cohort selection, variant annotation, and phenotypic analysis. BC Mosaic also supports high-performance analytics frameworks, including NVIDIA RAPIDS, enabling significantly faster compute and a broad range of advanced analytical methods.

Karl Quinn, Global Head of Alliances & Channels, BC Platforms, said: "AWS is one of the world's most secure, reliable and extensive cloud providers, and this strategic collaboration enables healthcare and life science organisations worldwide to rapidly deploy our trusted research environment, BC Mosaic. Across Europe, the collaboration will support more hospitals and clinics in becoming EHDS compliant, enabling secure and regulatory grade access to their sensitive health data. By enhancing availability, accelerating deployment, and minimizing the administrative burden on internal IT and analytics teams, BC Platforms provides a highly cost-effective and efficient solution that supports broader, faster, and safer access to vital healthcare datasets that can be used to improve the lives of patients everywhere."

Dr. Razvan Ionasec, Head of EMEA Healthcare, AWS, said: "Secure, compliant and robust research environments in the cloud are playing a major role in accelerating life sciences and healthcare innovation. This collaboration will help to bring the capabilities that this makes possible to more life-changing research projects: for individual institutions, national initiatives and global programs."

The agreement with AWS will enable joint go-to-market activities that further extend BC Platforms' global reach, including a presence on the AWS Marketplace as well as co-selling efforts and research consortia opportunities.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms accelerates medical innovation through advanced technology, predictive analytics, and comprehensive healthcare data. The combination of our harmonized multi-modal, research-ready datasets, unique federated architecture, and purpose-built AI-powered platforms enables rapid insights and informed decision-making for precision medicine and the full drug lifecycle. Leading life sciences companies and healthcare organizations rely on BC Platforms technology for secure access to real-world clinical and genomic data, sourced from our global partner network representing over 187 million patients across more than 35 countries.

Visit us at bcplatforms.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Tatiana Sachs, Marketing and Communications Manager, BC Platforms

[email protected]

SOURCE BC Platforms