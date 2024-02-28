BCA IT, Inc. Distinguished as a Leader on CRN's Elite 150 Managed Service Providers List

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA, IT Inc., a leading managed service provider, proudly announces its inclusion in CRN's prestigious Elite 150 category of the 2024 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list. This recognition underscores BCA's commitment to excellence and innovation in delivering comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions.

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, annually identifies top North American MSPs that demonstrate innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. The Elite 150 list particularly highlights large, data-focused MSPs that excel in both on-premises and off-premises services, distinguishing themselves as major players in the IT channel.

Kenneth Henao, President of BCA IT Inc., expressed his gratitude and pride in the team's achievement, stating, "This honor from CRN validates our unwavering dedication to providing the highest quality services and solutions to our clients. Being recognized among the Elite 150 is a reflection of our team's hard work, innovative solutions, and commitment to excellence." 

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company, highlighted the essential role of managed services across different business scales. She remarked, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

About BCA
BCA IT, Inc. is a Managed Services Provider that provides managed IT services in Miami, FL, Orlando, FL, Tampa, FL, and Dallas, TX.  With over 30 years in the IT industry, BCA offers comprehensive IT network services and solutions that include managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Within the last few years, there has been a peaked interest and high demand for advanced cybersecurity services for organizations due to a rise of persistent and sophisticated cyber-attacks. Companies are realizing how crucial it is to protect their business because the cost of doing nothing is far greater than the cost of protecting it. BCA provides consultation, proactive technology management, reactive support services, and network administration to ensure an effective and efficient IT infrastructure.  

About Channel Futures  

CRN is a leading media brand of The Channel Company, offering critical news, analysis, and insight into the technology and IT channel industry. Recognized for its comprehensive coverage of the IT channel, CRN's MSP 500 list is a definitive guide that showcases the most innovative and influential managed service providers in North America.

Contact 
Kenny Henao
[email protected]
305-716-1011 

https://www.bcainc.com

SOURCE BCA IT, Inc.

