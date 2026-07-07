BCA IT, Inc. Ranked #34 on 2026 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

MIAMI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA IT, Inc. has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite managed service providers, securing recognition on the 2026 MSP 501—the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence. In a year marked by unprecedented competition and rapid industry transformation, BCA IT has proven its ability to deliver exceptional results, demonstrating the financial strength, operational excellence, and innovative capabilities that set industry leaders apart.

MSP 501 Award BCA IT, Inc. Team

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium, and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry—they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

MSP Summit is pleased to name BCA IT to the 2026 MSP 501.

"Being ranked #34 on the 2026 MSP 501 is a strong validation of the way BCA IT continues to grow, innovate, and deliver value for our clients," said Kenneth Henao, President of BCA IT, Inc. "As MSPs evolve into Managed Intelligence Providers, our AI and Automation and Business Intelligence services reflect the next step in helping clients reduce manual work, turn data into actionable insight, and make smarter business decisions."

Background

The 2026 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by The MSP Summit content team. Data was collected online from February to May 2026. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.

About BCA

BCA IT, Inc. is a Managed Services Provider that provides Managed IT Services in Miami, FL, Orlando, FL, Tampa, FL. With over 30 years in the IT industry, BCA offers comprehensive IT network services and solutions that include Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Compliance as a Services, AI and Automation, Business Intelligence services, and Cloud Services. Within the last few years, there has been a peaked interest and high demand for advanced cybersecurity services for organizations due to a rise of persistent and sophisticated cyber-attacks. Companies are realizing how crucial it is to protect their business because the cost of doing nothing is far greater than the cost of protecting it.

ABOUT CHANNEL PARTNERS, MSP SUMMIT AND THE MSP 501

Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth.

For nearly 30 years, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit have served as trusted resources for the global channel community, helping technology businesses connect, grow, and succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and themspsummit.com.

Media Contacts

Dave Raffo

Sr. Conference Editor & Community Manager | Channel

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Sydney Kurtz

Associate Marketing Manager, VIP Audience | Channel

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305-716-1011

SOURCE BCA IT, Inc.