BCA IT, Inc. Ranked #5 Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2023 NextGen 101 List

BCA IT, Inc.

11 Jul, 2023, 08:37 ET

The NextGen 101 List Honors Innovative, Growing MSPs 

MIAMI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA IT, Inc. has been recognized as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2023 NextGen 101 rankings.

Channel Futures is pleased to name BCA IT, Inc. #5 of 101 leading MSPs in the world.

BCA IT, Inc. NextGen Award
BCA IT, Inc. Miami Office
The NextGen 101, an MSP 501 list, celebrates the most innovative and successful managed service and technology providers that are reshaping the tech landscape with their pioneering solutions. Many of these MSPs earn consistent revenue from a variety of services such as cloud, security, and unified communications, among others, catering to a diverse clientele of small, medium, and large businesses. 

These MSPs are recognized for their impressive growth, tireless drive, and groundbreaking innovation, making them the face of the future in both the tech channel and IT sector.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the leading MSPs in the country," said Kenneth Henao, President, BCA IT, Inc. "We are so proud of our team and hope to continue to lead the industry in business best practices and technologies." 

"I love following these companies and talking with their owners," said Jeff O'Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and manager of the MSP 501. "They're excited about the latest technologies, embrace innovation, and often bring new sales and marketing strategies to the table. Many of them quickly move into the MSP 501 list where they have an even bigger impact on the industry." 

About BCA 

BCA IT, Inc. is a Managed Services Provider that provides managed IT services in Miami, FL, Orlando, FL, Tampa, FL, and Dallas, TX. With over 30 years in the IT industry, BCA offers comprehensive IT network services and solutions that include managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Within the last few years, there has been a peaked interest and high demand for advanced cybersecurity services for organizations due to a rise of persistent and sophisticated cyber-attacks. Companies are realizing how crucial it is to protect their business because the cost of doing nothing is far greater than the cost of protecting it. BCA provides consultation, proactive technology management, reactive support services, and network administration to ensure an effective and efficient IT infrastructure.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem. This community includes technology and communications consultants, integrators, sellers, MSPs, agents, vendors and providers. 

Contact
Elizabeth Lugones
[email protected]
305-716-1011 

SOURCE BCA IT, Inc.

