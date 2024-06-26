BCA IT, Inc. Ranked Again in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 List

A Recognition of Excellence and Leadership in Managed Services

MIAMI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA IT, Inc. is proud to announce its inclusion once again in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a highly esteemed ranking that recognizes the most influential and innovative managed service providers. This accolade reflects BCA IT, Inc.'s commitment to delivering exceptional managed services and setting industry standards for technical expertise and customer satisfaction.

BCA IT, Inc. #65 in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 List BCA IT, Inc.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who's-Who in the managed services industry.

Kenneth Henao, President of BCA IT, Inc., expressed his gratitude, stating, "Being recognized again on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list is a testament to our team's dedication, hard work, and innovative approach to managed services. We are committed to providing top-tier IT solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

"The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry."

About BCA

BCA IT, Inc. is a Managed Services Provider that provides managed IT services in Miami, FL, Orlando, FL , Tampa, FL, and Dallas, TX . With over 30 years in the IT industry, BCA offers comprehensive IT network services and solutions that include managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Within the last few years, there has been a peaked interest and high demand for advanced cybersecurity services for organizations due to a rise of persistent and sophisticated cyber-attacks. Companies are realizing how crucial it is to protect their business because the cost of doing nothing is far greater than the cost of protecting it. BCA provides consultation, proactive technology management, reactive support services, and network administration to ensure an effective and efficient IT infrastructure.

About Channel Futures

CRN is a leading media brand of The Channel Company, offering critical news, analysis, and insight into the technology and IT channel industry. Recognized for its comprehensive coverage of the IT channel, CRN's MSP 501 list is a definitive guide that showcases the most innovative and influential managed service providers in North America.

