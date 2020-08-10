BCA IT, Inc. Ranked Among World's Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA IT, Inc. has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers and one of the top MSPs in Florida on the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

The MSP 501 is the world's first, largest and most comprehensive survey and ranking list in the IT channel. Every year, partners around the world compete for a chance to become an MSP 501er. This survey and application include annual total and recurring revenues, profits, self-report product offerings, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on revenue figures according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name BCA to the 2020 MSP 501.

"It's an honor to receive this prestigious award and be recognized as one of the world's premier managed IT service providers," said Kenneth Henao, President, BCA IT, Inc. "I am very proud of our team."

"For the third year running, the applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 has grown year-over-year, making this year's list the most competitive in the survey's history," says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "The MSP 501 leveraged judgement methodology brand-new in 2020 to drill down into not just what makes a big managed service provider, but what makes a great managed service provider. The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen and strategic savvy on the planet. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2020 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

About BCA

With over 30 years of experience in the IT industry, BCA provides expert services to hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses throughout South Florida. BCA assists companies and organizations in getting the most out of their IT solutions with services ranging from managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud computing, backup & recovery, and VoIP PBX. We deliver cutting-edge business solutions to help businesses succeed.

