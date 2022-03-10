BCA IT, Inc Recognized and Certified with CompTIA Security Trustmark+Certified as 1 in only 4 companies in the State of Florida

MIAMI, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA IT, Inc., Miami, FL has received the highest level of recognition for an MSP that consistently follows security best practices, as validated by an independent, third-party review of their overall security posture. BCA is one of only four companies in the entire State of Florida and the only one in South Florida that has received this CompTIA Security Trustmark+.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology (IT) industry. CompTIA's Security Trustmark+ is a business-level credential based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and developed with the support of technology companies that are leading the IT security industry. This credential is designed to recognize, qualify, and differentiate IT service organizations that provide exceptional data and network protection services. These organizations demonstrate a commitment to industry recognized security standards and adhere to prescribed compliance measures of policies, procedures, and operations in place to identify, detect, protect, respond to, and recover from security incidents.

BCA has undergone an extensive third-party audit including an examination of its methodologies and management policies and has received the CompTIA's Security Trustmark+ as the highest ethical business security standards. CompTIA has recognized BCA as a solution provider that consistently follows security best practices. This Security Trustmark+ authenticates their ability to prevent data breaches and IT security intrusions in their clients' networks and systems, as well as in their own business.

"After a rigorous audit of BCA by IT industry experts, we are so proud to receive this recognition and certification that actually validates our security standards and measures. CompTIA's Security Trustmark+ positions our company as a leader with proven best practices. We now have tangible proof that we are indeed dedicated, knowledgeable, and experienced in providing the highest-quality cybersecurity services to our clients," said Kenneth Henao, President of BCA IT, Inc.

About BCA

BCA IT, Inc. is a Managed Services Provider that provides managed IT services in Miami, FL and Orlando, FL. With over 30 years in the IT industry, BCA offers comprehensive IT network services and solutions that include managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Within the last few years, there has been a peaked interest and high demand for advanced cybersecurity services for organizations due to a rise of persistent and sophisticated cyber-attacks. Companies are realizing how crucial it is to protect their business because the cost of doing nothing is far greater than the cost of protecting it. BCA provides consultation, proactive technology management, reactive support services, and network administration to ensure an effective and efficient IT infrastructure.

