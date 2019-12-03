BCBSA Board of Directors Elects Highmark Health President and Chief Executive Officer David L. Holmberg as Chairman

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) announced today that David L. Holmberg, president and chief executive officer of Highmark Health, has been elected chairman of the BCBSA Board of Directors. BCBSA is the national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies that together cover one in three Americans.

As chairman, Holmberg will assume leadership of BCBSA's governing body and will preside over quarterly meetings of the Association's board of directors. This governing body provides strategic guidance and oversight for the Association. Holmberg will also work with his predecessor Paul Markovich, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California, to conduct a national search for BCBSA President and CEO Scott P. Serota's successor. Serota announced his intention to retire at the end of 2020 earlier this year.

Since May 2014 Holmberg has served as president and chief executive officer of Highmark Health, a $19 billion integrated health and wellness organization that includes one of America's largest Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers and a growing regional hospital and physician network. Based in Pittsburgh, Highmark Health operates through its affiliated dental and other healthcare information technology solutions as well as a hospital system.

One of the nation's most influential and transformative health care executives, Holmberg is helping to shape the future of this fast-evolving industry. He has proactively and regularly engaged with trade associations, regulators, peer organizations, strategic partners and government entities — both regional and national — to resolve critical health care issues and ensure the equitable treatment of Highmark Health's patients, policyholders and business customers.

In addition to guiding Highmark Health through the tumultuous post-ACA years, Holmberg has addressed other critical business issues during his tenure as he implemented a bold transformation strategy designed to lead the change in the health care experience for consumers by providing affordable, accessible, high-quality, community-based medicine and coverage options. Part of that strategy included investment in the expansion of Allegheny Health Network, to include eight hospitals in western Pennsylvania, as well as five multispecialty medical malls. Further, in 2019, Holmberg successfully negotiated an agreement with the Pennsylvania Attorney General to provide residents of western Pennsylvania continued access to the region's two leading health systems.

Because of Highmark Health's differentiated position in the industry as a vertically integrated payer-provider, and his own unconventional path to leadership, Holmberg has a unique perspective and insight into the full scope of the health care continuum — from private insurance to government and military insurance to medical, dental and vision care.

"David's tremendous vision to integrate the payer and care delivery sides of the health care industry has brought true innovation not only to Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield members, but to The Blues® nationwide," Serota said. "David's leadership, commitment and broad industry knowledge will help guide our companies as we continue to improve access, affordability and quality of health care – for the health of America."

As a member of the BCBSA Board of Directors, Holmberg served as chairman of the Long Term Strategy Committee and Market Solutions Committee. He also serves on the board of directors of America's Health Insurance Plans. "I am honored to be elected as chairman and look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board of Directors to continue the important work of the Association during a time of unprecedented volatility and urgency to transform the health care industry in the United States to better serve BCBS members and consumers," said Holmberg.

BCBSA is headquartered in Chicago with an additional office in Washington, D.C. Holmberg will serve as chairman until the annual BCBSA board of directors meeting in November 2020.

