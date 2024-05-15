BCBSTX Expanding in Houston, Plans Local Hiring

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is expanding with the addition of a new location in Southwest Houston. BCBSTX has leased a 132,000-square-foot space located at 8101 W. Sam Houston Parkway South, which is located between the Westwood and Sharpstown neighborhoods. BCBSTX will be creating opportunities to offer jobs in the local community. Buildout is expected to be completed as early as January 2025.

The new 11.5 year lease is part of an ongoing effort to benefit from the skilled workforce in local communities, while driving economic growth.

"Partnering with communities and providing jobs where they are needed strengthens the connection between access and health," said BCBSTX President Jim Springfield. "We'll continue to make intentional investments in local communities that spur economic growth and cycle dollars back into the communities where our employees and members live and work."

The company has contracted with a Houston-based company to renovate the space, which will include an onsite café, large employee training center and multi-purpose room.

The new Westwood/Sharpstown building will be BCBSTX's 17th facility in Texas, joining offices in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Marshall, Richardson, San Angelo, San Antonio, Waco and Wichita Falls.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) — the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 168,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and more than 550 hospitals to serve nearly 8 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

