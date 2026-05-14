BCE to participate in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston

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BCE Inc.

May 14, 2026, 07:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Curtis Millen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 11:45 am eastern.

A live webcast will be available on BCE's website.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

_______________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:
Krishna Somers
[email protected]

SOURCE BCE Inc.

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