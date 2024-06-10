BCG Appoints Dr. Nikolaus Lang Global Leader of BCG Henderson Institute

Dr. Lang Has Led Firm's Global Advantage Practice and Is Honorary Professor at University of St. Gallen, Bridging Business and Academic Worlds

New Leader Plans to Broaden Institute's Global Presence with a Focus on Mega-Themes Such as Geopolitics, Macroeconomics, AI/Gen AI, Energy Transition, and Talent

BOSTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) today announced that Dr. Nikolaus Lang has been appointed as the new global leader of the firm's think tank, the BCG Henderson Institute (BHI). The Institute carries forward the legacy of BCG's founder, Bruce D. Henderson, who pioneered the field of corporate strategy and developed concepts such as the Experience Curve and the Growth-Share Matrix.

Dr. Nikolaus Lang the BCG Henderson Institute (BHI)

During the nearly ten years since its founding, BHI colleagues and researchers have published multiple books and more than 150 publications annually. They contribute regularly to business journals and media outlets such as Harvard Business Review (which awarded BHI researchers the 2023 HBR Prize for their work on reskilling), MIT Sloan Management Review, and Fortune. They speak at leading forums including Mobile World Congress, TED, and Web Summit. Dr. Lang's predecessor, François Candelon, led pioneering research with leading academics from Harvard Business School and other top universities into generative AI's impact across industries.

"BHI has built enormous credibility for its thought leadership, collaborating closely with leading academic institutions and with a range of senior leaders. Under Nikolaus Lang's leadership, BHI will build on its core strengths in developing novel insights for senior executives, expand its global presence, and intensify its collaboration with our industry and functional practices," BCG CEO Christoph Schweizer said regarding Dr. Lang's appointment.

Dr. Lang, a BCG managing director and senior partner based in Munich, Germany, joined the firm in 1998 after earning his master's degree and PhD at the University of St. Gallen, where he has been an honorary professor and lecturer since 2021. At BCG, he has supported his clients in more than 50 countries on a wide array of topics, including the future of mobility, geopolitics and trade, and international collaboration strategies.

"As BCG's trusted source of thought leadership across the full CEO agenda, BHI conducts leading-edge research on the mega-themes of our times. To help senior leaders manage through heightened uncertainty and identify opportunities for competitive advantage, we develop actionable insights on geopolitics, macroeconomics, AI/Gen AI, energy transition, talent, and beyond. We undertake this work in-house, as well as in collaboration with top academic, scientific, and business partners. In recognition of the increased diversity of regional perspectives and developments, we will also expand the global reach of the BCG Henderson Institute," said Dr. Lang.

Dr. Lang is the global vice chair of BCG's Global Advantage practice and co-author of the book Beyond Great: Nine Strategies for Thriving in an Era of Social Tension, Economic Nationalism, and Technological Revolution (PublicAffairs, 2020). His work has been featured in leading publications including the World Economic Forum (WEF) Agenda and Harvard Business Review. He is a regular speaker at global events including WEF Davos, Semafor World Economy Summit, and World Policy Conference.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About the BCG Henderson Institute

The BCG Henderson Institute is the Boston Consulting Group's think tank, dedicated to exploring and developing valuable new insights from business, technology, economics, and science.

The Institute engages leaders in provocative discussion and experimentation to expand the boundaries of business theory and practice and to translate innovative ideas from within and beyond business. For more ideas and inspiration from the Institute, please visit bcghendersoninstitute.com . To receive BHI's latest research publications, please sign up here .

