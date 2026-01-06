BCG Recognized as a Leader in Six Analyst Firm Vendor Assessment Reports

BCG Executes Transformation in an Era of Technological Disruption

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the second half of 2025, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) was recognized as a Leader in six key analyst reports:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Strategy Consulting Services 2025 Vendor Assessment

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2025 Vendor Assessment

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Business Strategy Consulting Services 2025 Vendor Assessment

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Design Services 2025 Vendor Assessment

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Services 2025 Vendor Assessment

The Forrester Wave™: Digital Transformation Services, Q3 2025

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in these six reports by various market analysts. They are a reflection of years of working with world-class clients to deliver end-to-end digital transformations with lasting impact," said Christoph Schweizer, BCG's CEO. "AI is now a very significant part of our business and growing rapidly, building on more than a decade of comprehensive investments in our AI and broader tech capabilities."

Highlights from the analyst reports include:

"BCG is highly regarded for its ability to deliver on large-scale, enterprise-wide projects, leveraging deep expertise and ensuring cultural alignment to meet client needs effectively." (IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Business Strategy Consulting Services 2025 Vendor Assessment, #US52036025, August 2025)

"The firm's expertise in delivering holistic solutions and its ability to leverage smart, knowledgeable teams are emphasized, as one client said, 'smart people that leverage their expertise for us.'" (IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Strategy Consulting Services 2025 Vendor Assessment, #US52035225, September 2025)

"Organizations that want guided exploration and innovative thought partnership, rather than predefined blueprints, are a good match for BCG." (The Forrester Wave™: Digital Transformation Services, Q3 2025)

BCG "combines strategic, functional, and industry expertise; deep organization and process change expertise; technology expertise; and its technology build and design unit, BCG X, to help clients deliver value at scale from AI and transform into AI-first and agentic organizations." (IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2025 Vendor Assessment, #US52978525e, July 2025)

"We are honored by these recognitions which we believe underscore how BCG is helping clients adopt and scale AI to unlock real, measurable, and lasting value," said Sylvain Duranton, global leader of BCG X, BCG's tech build and design unit. "BCG's own adoption of AI demonstrates the firm's commitment to digital transformation and learning by doing. Today, more than half of our employees use AI almost daily, reinforcing a culture of curiosity and continuous upskilling across BCG."

Learn how leading companies have partnered with BCG to solve complex challenges and transform their businesses here.

Access the BCG excerpts for each analyst report below:

