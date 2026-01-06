BC.GAME Esports Appoint TaZ as Head Coach Following 2026 CS2 Roster Announcement

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME Esports today announced the appointment of Wiktor "TaZ" Wojtas as head coach of its Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) roster, marking the latest step in the organisation's 2026 rebuild. The move follows the team's Jan. 5 announcement confirming the signings of SAW's core trio — Christopher "MUTiRiS" Fernandes, Adones "krazy"Nobre, and António "aragornN" Barbosa — to complete BC.GAME Esports' five-player lineup for the 2026 season.

TaZ joins BC.GAME Esports after serving as head coach of G2 Esports' CS2 team from November 2023 to June 2025, a period in which G2 won multiple trophies, including IEM Dallas 2024. A long-standing figure in Counter-Strike, TaZ is also widely recognised for his elite playing career, including a Major title as a player.

With TaZ in place, BC.GAME Esports will move forward with its 2026 roster featuring Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev and Denis "electroNic" Sharipov, alongside the newly signed SAW trio — MUTiRiS, krazy, and aragornN. BC.GAME Esports said the coaching appointment is intended to accelerate the roster's development through clear structure, disciplined preparation, and consistent execution across a demanding tournament calendar.

"Yesterday we confirmed the roster, and today we're completing the build with an experienced head coach," a BC.GAME Esports spokesperson said. "TaZ brings proven leadership at the highest level, and our immediate focus is practice, role definition, and performance — progressing step by step toward sustained tier-one competitiveness."

About BC.GAME Esports

BC.GAME Esports is the esports brand of BC.GAME, supporting international team development and competition across titles including Counter-Strike 2.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a crypto-first online entertainment brand with a growing global community, combining product development with long-term investment in sports and esports partnerships. The platform supports a wide range of interactive entertainment experiences and engages audiences through global sponsorships and community initiatives.

