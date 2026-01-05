BC.GAME Esports Complete 2026 CS2 Roster Upgrade, Sign SAW Core Trio

BELIZE City, Belize, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME Esports today announced a roster upgrade for its Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) programme, confirming the signings of three players from Portuguese side SAW: Christopher "MUTiRiS" Fernandes, Adones "krazy" Nobre, and António "aragornN" Barbosa. The trio will join Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev and Denis "electroNic" Sharipov to form BC.GAME Esports' five-player lineup for the 2026 season.

BC.GAME is a crypto-first online entertainment brand that operates in permitted markets under a compliance-led approach. Its esports arm, BC.GAME Esports, competes internationally and supports team development across CS2 and other titles.

According to third-party competitive rankings and data sources, the move provides the team with a stronger foundation within the Valve Regional Standings (VRS) framework, supporting a clearer path to participation in higher-tier competition as the season progresses.

BC.GAME Esports said the roster changes are designed to strengthen long-term competitiveness by pairing proven top-level experience with a core group known for structured team play and disciplined execution—improving consistency and adaptability across demanding tournament schedules.

"BC.GAME Esports is building beyond short-term fixes, with a clear focus on sustainable competitiveness," a BC.GAME Esports spokesperson said. "The immediate priority is practice and performance. The objective is to keep raising the team's level internationally and progress steadily through the ecosystem linked to Major contention."

The official roster announcement is available via BC.GAME Esports' channels:

https://x.com/bcgameesports/status/2007519891444896186

