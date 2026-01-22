BC.GAME Launches Exclusive Slot "TORTURE BLOCK"

BELIZE City, Belize, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has launched TORTURE BLOCK, a new BC.GAME-exclusive slot that blends a high-pressure prison setting with mechanics built for chain reactions and late-round momentum.

Theme & Art Direction

TORTURE BLOCK is framed around a brutal, institutional prison world, with a grim "judgement and punishment" tone running through the visuals. Cold metal textures, barred cells, and character-driven symbols create a claustrophobic atmosphere designed to make every spin feel like a step deeper into a locked-down system—tense, cinematic, and deliberately dark.

Features

At the heart of the game is the Cage mechanic. When a Wild lands inside a Cage, it gains a random multiplier and can interact with other Wilds in the same win, allowing hits to scale rather than resolve as one-off moments. Cages also introduce a dynamic layer after the reels stop, adding a second beat to the outcome that can reshape how a spin plays out.

When key conditions align, the game shifts into a Respin flow: certain Wilds lock in place while new Cages continue to appear, creating a "lock-and-expand" rhythm where the feature can build as long as the sequence keeps finding new connections. Instead of a quick trigger-and-finish bonus, the structure is designed to sustain momentum and keep volatility climbing.

The Guard Scatter drives the bonus trigger and unlocks a two-path Bonus choice. One route leans into accumulation and staged activations, while the other focuses on a growing, round-wide multiplier feel that ramps up toward bigger late-stage potential. Players can choose the path that best matches their preferred tempo the moment the bonus is triggered.

TORTURE BLOCK also includes Buy Bonus options, giving players a direct entry into select feature segments. These include additional special modes built around higher-intensity volatility and reveal-style gameplay for players who want to jump straight into the action.

TORTURE BLOCK is now live exclusively on BC.GAME.

