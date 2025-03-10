BC.GAME Team Compete for Top Prizes as BC.GAME ESPORTS Expands Its Line-Up

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global iGaming platform BC.GAME has announced plans to expand upon its first esports team led by a quintet of world-class players. The BC.GAME ESPORTS team will compete on the global stage in 2025 against the world's best CS2 players and be complemented by the formation of new BC.GAME teams.

BC.GAME Esports CS2 team members posing together in BC.GAME jerseys.

The creation of BC.GAME ESPORTS in 2024 has expanded the BC.GAME brand and spotlighted the platform's innovative iGaming offerings. In the process, it's raising the profile of the five acclaimed CS2 players who will compete for top prizes in major tournaments in 2025 and beyond.

Tactical FPS game Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is one of the world's most popular esports games, attracting international teams that compete for millions of dollars in prize money. The BC.GAME ESPORTS team is composed of CS2 pros jkaem (Norway), nawwk (Sweden), Cypher (UK), pr1metapz (Germany), and Nexa (Serbia). Their combined skill and experience have equipped the team to challenge for prizes on the CS2 circuit.

Since forming in 2024, BC.GAME ESPORTS has already secured the Euproleague S17 Championship, United21 S23 Championship, and qualified for IEM Dallas 2025, making a bold statement on the international stage. At the IEM Dallas 2025 Europe Closed Qualifier, BC.GAME ESPORTS' jkaem ranked second in player ratings (1.43), showcasing the team's exceptional form.

30-year-old jkaem, who serves as team Rifler, boasts over 190,000 followers and a CS2 K/D (kill/death) ratio of 1.23. Four team members have a positive K/D ratio, with their credentials burnished by their coronation as Euproleague Season 17 Champions.

The early success of the BC.GAME ESPORTS team lays a strong foundation for further tournaments in 2025 while supporting BC.GAME's broader goals of integrating crypto and esports. Through mainstreaming decentralized gaming economies, BC.GAME aims to unlock new experiences for players and fans alike.

While supporting its core CS2 team as the year progresses, BC.GAME ESPORTS plans to expand into more esports titles and collaborate with global teams and tournament organizers. In doing so, it aims to establish itself as the most influential esports brand in the Web3 era.

About BC.GAME ESPORTS

Founded in 2024, BC.GAME ESPORTS is an esports organization committed to global brand development and building authentic connections with the gaming community. Its CS2 team, formed of five of the world's best Counter-Strike 2 players, has already enjoyed early tournament success. As BC.GAME ESPORTS expands into other esports, its founding team will be complemented by additional players that will challenge for top prizes while inspiring a new generation of gamers.

