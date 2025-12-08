BC.GAME to Host "Stay Untamed" Night During Abu Dhabi's Packed Web3 Summit Week

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME will host Breakpoint Eve: Stay Untamed with BC | MAKING IT RAIN on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at WHITE Abu Dhabi (Yas Bay Waterfront). Running from 21:30 to 03:00 (GMT+4), the event is positioned as a flagship nightlife gathering during Abu Dhabi's packed Web3 summit period, with sign-ups now exceeding 1,400.

The party lands as the city prepares for a high-intensity week of industry activity around Bitcoin MENA 2025, Solana Breakpoint 2025, and the Global Blockchain Show. With thousands of builders, investors, creators, and community leaders expected to be in town, BC.GAME's latest "Stay Untamed" edition aims to provide a high-energy, culture-forward meeting point beyond daytime schedules.

Music will be led by international DJs Mari Ferrari and DubVision, delivering a full-night run designed to build momentum early, peak after midnight, and carry deep into the late-night social hours. The lineup is complemented by a strong crossover element from competitive gaming and digital culture. BC.GAME Esports players s1mple and electronic are listed for special appearances, adding CS2 star power and global fan attention to the summit-week nightlife calendar. BC.GAME's KOLs will also be in attendance, strengthening the creator and community layer that has become central to the brand's offline gatherings.

On-site programming will include interactive moments and live prize draws featuring iPhone 17 Pro / iPhone 17, Labubu collectables, and $BC-branded merchandise. The combination of music, esports personalities, creator presence, and live activations is expected to make the event one of the most talked-about community gatherings during the peak Bitcoin MENA and Breakpoint window.

BC.GAME has been operating for eight years as a crypto entertainment and community platform focused on gaming, sports and culture-led experiences in Web3. The brand continues to expand its global footprint through product-led innovation and community-first experiences that blend online entertainment with high-impact offline moments. The Dec. 10 event reflects that direction, bringing BC.GAME's wider ecosystem of players, creators, and digital-native audiences into a single summit-week setting.

Event Details

Event: Breakpoint Eve: Stay Untamed with BC | MAKING IT RAIN

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Time: 21:30–03:00 (GMT+4)

21:30–03:00 (GMT+4) Venue: WHITE Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront

WHITE Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront DJ lineup: Mari Ferrari, DubVision

Mari Ferrari, DubVision Special guests: s1mple, electronic

s1mple, electronic Community presence: BC.GAME KOLs

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a crypto entertainment and community platform founded in 2017. It provides a wide selection of online entertainment experiences supported by crypto-native features and a global community ecosystem. Built for a digital-first audience, BC.GAME combines product scalability, user-focused design and ongoing innovation to serve players across key international markets. The platform continues to expand its offerings and community experiences in line with the evolving Web3 landscape.

