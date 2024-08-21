BC.GAME Unveils Coco Rush: A New Mini-App Game on Telegram

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME, one of the largest iGaming platforms by game variety, has introduced Coco Rush, a fresh mini-app game now available on Telegram.

This free-to-play casual game offers users the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency by competing in leaderboard battles and completing various tasks within the game. BC.GAME becomes the first major iGaming platform to introduce a Telegram mini-app, entering a market where Telegram's vast 900 million user base has popularized tap-to-earn games.

Gameplay and Player Rewards

Coco Rush features an intuitive design, requiring players to tap on digital Cocos to accumulate Coco Coins. Players can also collect Coco Coins by completing daily check-ins, onboarding activities, social media tasks, and through daily free spins. Additionally, players can earn referral points, which can be exchanged to boost their in-game progress.

The game also provides opportunities to participate in free spins, where players can win rewards such as USDT and extra Coco Coins. Perhaps most exciting is the forthcoming $BC token airdrop, giving players the chance to convert their in-game coins into real cryptocurrency. During the airdrop event, players can turn their virtual earnings into tradable tokens, adding real-world value to their gameplay.

Commenting on the launch, Jack Dorset, CEO of BC.GAME, said, "Telegram's mini-app ecosystem is quickly becoming a go-to space for the Crypto community. At BC.GAME, we prioritize creating user-friendly, interconnected platforms that foster community engagement, encourage participation, and, above all, offer an enjoyable experience. With Coco Rush, our first mini-app for Telegram, we're excited to see how players respond."

The Growing Popularity of Tap-to-Earn Games on Telegram

The launch of Coco Rush aligns with the increasing popularity of tap-to-earn games on Telegram, including titles like Hamster Kombat, Notcoin, and Yescoin. These games allow players to potentially earn cryptocurrency via the TON blockchain. Similarly, Coco Rush offers its players the possibility of receiving airdrops of Coco Coins. For instance, Notcoin previously distributed over 80 billion TON-based tokens to its players earlier this year.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov recently shared plans to expand the platform's blockchain presence, including the development of a mini-app store and an integrated web3 browser. Durov highlighted this future direction in a post on his channel, stating, "2024 will mark the year when blockchain becomes part of everyday life for millions of people worldwide. We are proud that Telegram is at the heart of this major shift."

Coco Rush launched on August 19, 2024. Players can join via the official telegram link.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a leading crypto iGaming platform, known for its community-driven approach and cutting-edge technology. Established in 2017, BC.GAME offers more than 8,000 games, including sports betting, slots, and live table games. The platform is also recognized for its partnerships with top-tier brands such as Leicester City FC, the Argentina National Football Team, and Cloud9.

