BC.GAME Wraps Participation at iGB Live London 2026

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BC.GAME

Jul 06, 2026, 06:37 ET

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME participated in iGB Live London 2026 at ExCeL London, with the team present at stand L60 across the two-day exhibition.

The booth featured a football-inspired design aligned with the ongoing global football season, attracting engagement from operators, affiliates, suppliers, and media representatives throughout the event.

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BC.GAME Wraps Participation at iGB Live London 2026
BC.GAME Wraps Participation at iGB Live London 2026

During the exhibition, the team held meetings with industry partners to discuss product development across casino, sportsbook, and crypto-native entertainment verticals, as well as broader market expansion and regional growth strategies.

Conversations also focused on evolving player engagement models, content distribution, and collaboration opportunities across regulated markets, with particular attention to long-term industry trends and partner ecosystems.

The event marked CEO Kar Kheng Giam's first European trade show appearance since his appointment earlier this year, where he joined the business development team in discussions with key stakeholders and partners.

BC.GAME continues to expand its presence across multiple regulated jurisdictions, including recent licensing developments in Nigeria, Kenya, and Mexico, supporting its broader international growth strategy.

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