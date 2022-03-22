BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.60% by 2026|Driven by the Rise in the Geriatric Population|17000+ Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The BCL-2(B- cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors Market is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.60% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 55% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The recent approvals of Venetoclax combinations in the US will facilitate the BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market growth in North America over the forecast period.

BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Scope

The BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights-

The BCL-2(B- cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors Market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

AbbVie Inc- The company offers BCL lymphoma Inhibitors under the brand name Venclyxto.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

BCL-2(B- cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors Market Driver:

The rise in the geriatric population:

The rise in the geriatric population is one of the key drivers supporting the BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US geriatric population is expected to increase to 19.6% in 2030, while it was approximately 2.4% in 2000. The population of adults aged 80 years and above in the US was approximately 9.3 million in 2000, and it is expected to reach 19.5 million by 2030. As the geriatric population is an important sub-group that is more likely to be affected by indications such as CLL/SLL and AML in comparison to the young adult population, the market is expected to witness an increase in the patient population. Thus, as the geriatric population has been increasing globally, the patient pool for indications such as CLL/SLL and AML is expected to grow

BCL-2(B- cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors Market Trend:

Increase of patient assistance programs:

The increase of patient assistance programs is a major trend supporting the BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market growth. For instance, Genentech introduced a co-pay assistance program, BioOncology Co-pay. The program provides financial support to patients with specific disease states. Under this program, the company provides a range of offerings to eligible patients with financial support, including those who are commercially insured, government-insured, and uninsured and those covered by Medicare and Medicaid. This helps patients to access treatment using VENCLEXTA at an affordable price. Such effective patient assistance programs and reimbursement programs are expected to support the adoption of the high-cost regimen of BCL-2 inhibitors to a large extent, which would promote market growth during the forecast period.

BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market vendors

BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.60% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.43 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.00 Performing market contribution North America at 55% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Ascentage Pharma Group International, AstraZeneca Plc, BioGene Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and Servier Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

