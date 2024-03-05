BCN Strengthens Commitment to Service Delivery with Appointment of Tom Boggs as Vice President

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a U.S.-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses announces the appointment of Tom Boggs as Vice President of Service Delivery, effective March 1st.

BCN 30th Anniversary Logo Julian Jacquez, BCN President & COO Tom Boggs, BCN VP Service Delivery

Tom Boggs joins BCN with over 20 years of experience, demonstrating an exceptional track record in leading Service Delivery teams at telecom and managed service providers. His extensive background, most recently with Windstream, positions him as a strategic asset to BCN as the company continues to expand and evolve in the dynamic telecommunications landscape.

In his role as Vice President of Service Delivery, Boggs will report directly to Julian Jacquez, BCN President and COO, further enhancing the leadership and expertise within BCN's executive team. The appointment reflects BCN's continued commitment to differentiate itself in the market through excellence in industry-leading, customer-focused Service Delivery.

BCN has been experiencing substantial growth, particularly in Core Connectivity and more complex Managed Cloud and Technology solutions. Recognizing the critical nature of Service Delivery in this evolving landscape, BCN is confident that Tom Boggs will spearhead efforts to ensure the seamless delivery of services to its expanding customer base.

"As we continue the journey to secure our position as a leading provider of managed service and technology solutions, Tom's appointment as Vice President of Service Delivery is a strategic move to further strengthen our leadership team and provide additional focus on the customer on-boarding experience," said Julian Jacquez, President and COO at BCN. "His wealth of experience will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success, and we look forward to the positive impact he will make on the seamless delivery of BCN services."

Tom Boggs will be based at BCN's state-of-the-art Service Operation Center in Boca Raton, FL and will play a pivotal role in overseeing key functions within the Service Delivery team and promoting operational excellence throughout the center.

About BCN

BCN is a privately held communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 100 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services, U.S. based operational service and support, and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 30 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email [email protected] http://www.bcntele.com/

