BCN Unveils New Technology Enhancements and White Glove Installation for POTS Over LTE Solution

News provided by

BCN Telecom

06 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses announces significant enhancements to its POTS Over LTE offering. The company's commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value is evident with the introduction of new primary and secondary connectivity options within the standard offering. These options come at no additional cost to the customer, showcasing BCN's dedication to providing unparalleled connectivity solutions.

Continue Reading
Julian Jacquez, BCN President & COO
Julian Jacquez, BCN President & COO

With this announcement, the enhanced POTS Over LTE solution now leverages the power of wireless LTE connectivity through dual SIM cards as a standard primary connection. Utilizing the two premier nationwide wireless network providers ensures maximum coverage and reliability, offering customers unparalleled peace of mind.

Additionally, customers now have the option to seamlessly integrate a plug and play wired or Wi-Fi second connection. These second connection options enable the BCN POTS Over LTE solution's embedded SD-WAN technology, resulting in greater reliability, control, connectivity, and call quality.

"We are excited to introduce  these technology enhancements to our POTS Over LTE solution. Clearly, we are raising the bar of the technology stack, by embedding SD-WAN into our standard  solution, and doing so at no additional cost," said Julian Jacquez, President, and COO of BCN. "Our goal is to go well beyond just replacing traditional copper POTS lines by offering a solution that actually exceeds the customer's previous user experience," he added.

Completing these enhancements is BCN's exclusive white glove installation service for the POTS Over LTE solution. This premium service ensures a seamless and hassle-free deployment, with a customized, comprehensive post-install report that ensures transparency and accountability. The report captures photographs of key installation steps and successful test calls to provide a clear understanding of the implemented solution and improve the customer's experience.

"It's clear that BCN is committed to providing state-of-the-art solutions that align with the ever-changing needs of their customers. These new connectivity enhancements to their POTS Over LTE solution underscore their dedication to meeting those needs," said Jake Jacoby, CEO of TELCLOUD, and a visionary in the POTS Over LTE market segment.  "They understand that the success of their customers depends on the reliability of their solutions. The introduction of the white glove installation service is yet another testament to their dedication to providing a superior customer experience," he added.

 About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 100 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 29 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at [email protected]. http://www.bcntele.com/

SOURCE BCN Telecom

Also from this source

BCN Net Promoter Score® Up +12 Year over Year

BCN Net Promoter Score® Up +12 Year over Year

BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses achieved a high Net Promoter Score® of 65...
BCN Partners with Cato Networks to Offer SASE Cloud Platform

BCN Partners with Cato Networks to Offer SASE Cloud Platform

BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location enterprise businesses, announced today the formation of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.