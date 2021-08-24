BCN Welcomes Greg Seale As Senior Solutions Engineer

BCN continues to expand its emerging products and services that today include BCN Cloud Voice Hosted, SIP Trunk, and POTS over LTE. Additionally, BCN SD-WAN and cloud-based security options combine for a true Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. BCN's Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions include vast Internet connectivity options and a robust suite of managed network equipment and monitoring services.

Prior to joining BCN, Greg held Sales and Solutions Engineering roles at Windstream, Earthlink, and XO Communications, among others during his nearly 30 years of tenure in telecommunications and technology.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Greg to the BCN team. He brings years of technical and channel experience and a deep familiarity with the emerging technologies inside our portfolio. BCN is 100% channel driven, and our partners can count on Greg and the BCN Engineering team to guide them in developing a service solution utilizing BCN's emerging products and services to meet and exceed the needs of their customers," said Michael Ginsburg, BCN Vice President of Sales.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 75 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 27 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at [email protected]. www.bcntele.com

